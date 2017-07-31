APR Applied Pharma Research Introduces SwitzAge®: The First 100% Swiss Made Nutraceutical Product Line, Developed to Empower Adult Vitality

31.7.2017 13:57 | Business Wire

APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products, is proud to announce the reinforcement of its consumer products portfolio with SwitzAge®, an innovative range of nutraceuticals, 100% Swiss made, specifically created to meet adult people well-being needs.

SwitzAge®, the first 100% Swiss made Nutraceutical product line by APR (Photo: APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.)

Life expectancy has been globally growing in the last decades thanks to the overall improvement of life quality standards and the so-called Generation X is having a transformative impact on society. By 2050, the number of over 50s worldwide is projected to double to nearly 3.2 billion people. These consumers are transforming what it means to be older in terms of lifestyle and aim for an overall improvement of their vitality, thus being more conscious of their diet and combing it with the consumption of specific food supplements.

Asia-Pacific countries, in particular, where adult people account for almost 30% of the population, seem to drive the growth of the global food supplements market with an expected CAGR of 9.1% in the next five years, thus generating nearly half of the whole market, estimated around 84 USD billion, by 2020.

The SwitzAge® project has been specifically designed to match the increasing demand for high-quality food supplements tailored on adult people health needs.

SwitzAge® was inspired from a holistic approach focused on the specific physiological needs of man and lady for a balanced well-being of body and mind along the ageing natural course.

Each SwitzAge® product is the result of the Swiss high-quality pharmaceutical research applied to healthy ageing. In particular, products formulations contain a balanced mix of active ingredients - vitamins, minerals and functional extracts, accurately selected and controlled along the production process according to highest Swiss quality standards. On the other side, SwitzAge® formulations are compliant with European, Swiss and current Chinese food supplement regulations, thus ensuring a favourable tolerability profile.

Moreover, they are lactose, sugar and gluten free and they all come in user-friendly pharmaceutical forms (mono-dose effervescent powder, chewable tablets and soft-gel capsules) for an easier administration, whilst offering the appropriate daily dosage in compliance with European and Swiss NRV recommendations.

SwitzAge® product line is currently made of 8 food supplements, that provide the right answers for body and mind enhancement, by improving physical energy extent as well as the overall balance in terms of memory, concentration and sleep quality, along with a proper differentiation per gender. Among the others, the range spans solutions for cardiovascular system efficiency and genitourinary well-being, for men, as well as for menopause hormonal swing regulation and skin anti-ageing for ladies.

"We are very proud - said Paolo Galfetti, CEO and Co-Founder of APR - to offer this new business opportunity to potential partners who are ready to exploit the increasing growth of the food supplement market addressed to adult and mature people needs. Seizing the global trend towards healthy ageing, SwitzAge® is the first range of scientific proven solutions which aims at enhancing adult and mature people quality of life, enabling their physical, social and mental well-being.”

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR’s business model is currently focused on two pillars: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with international sales on a worldwide basis.

