April Jazz och EMMA: nästa gemensamma beställningsverk av kompositören Sid Hille

Sid Hille to produce next work for April Jazz and EMMA collaboration 17.4.2019 09:13:00 EEST | Tiedote

Musician and composer Sid Hille has been selected for the production of spring 2019 collaboration. Hille has sought influence for his work from Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation Collection at the Visible Storage in EMMA. The composition will be presented at EMMA as part of the April Jazz festival on Saturday 27 April at 3:00 pm.