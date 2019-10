Apuväline 2019: Miten yhdenvertaisuus toteutuu apuvälineitä käyttävien arjessa?

How bumpy is the road to a climate-neutral Europe? 22.10.2019 10:15:11 EEST | Press release

Energy industry leaders gather in Nordic Energy Forum in Helsinki 29-30 October 2019:● How will the global availability, price and impact of energy develop in the future? ● How far away are we from carbon dioxide neutrality as sought by the EU to combat climate change, and what actions are being taken on the national level in different countries to achieve this? ● How does the joint Nordic energy market function today and in the future? ● How can change be achieved economically, socially and technologically? ● What is the role of innovations in achieving climate neutrality?