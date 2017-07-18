Arabia CSR Network to Host GRI and CSR Trainings From Sep to Dec
18.7.2017 10:23 | Business Wire
The Arab Region’s leading think tank and sustainability centre Arabia CSR Network will hold a host of trainings in the second half of 2017. Starting with a certified training on GRI Standards in July and a few more of the same in September and December, ACSRN will offer more trainings to build capacity of individuals and organisations in CSR and sustainability. A two-day training on Integrated Reporting will be held in October, an accredited 3 day CSR Advanced course in November and a one day workshop titled Materiality Matrix in October. August ACSRN will organise a one day GRI Standards Transition Module for interested participants.
Arabia CSR Network offers these courses based on accredited content, combining it with their vast expertise in CSR, sustainability and reporting. They also deliver customised training sessions for in-house groups of delegates for both government and private organisations. Speaking about the trainings ACSRN President and CEO Habiba Al Marashi noted, “Non-financial performance is a great benchmark of excellence in today’s competitive world. At the Arabia CSR Network we have tried to close the gap in knowledge about non-financial performance by offering high level and effective trainings on the subject. Since 2008 we have tied up with some of the leading institutions in the world to bring a set of high class training modules to the public. Our unique proposition is that we also offer these courses in Arabic, to cater to the needs of Arabic speaking populations in the Region. We are currently the only organisation to offer GRI courses in Arabic. Thus we have been able to successfully localise the content to suit the needs of our stakeholders in the Region. A large number of organisations trained by us have successfully launched effective CSR strategies and published sustainability reports.”
About the Arabia CSR Network: The Arabia CSR Network is the first GRI certified training partner in the Region. The Network offers trainings, research and best practice, advisory services, third party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award initiative known as the Arabia CSR Awards. For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com.
