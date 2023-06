Arandan Baltian kierroksella jaetaan tietoa Itämerestä

CORRECTION: The blue-green algae situation calm both in the Baltic Sea and in lakes 8.6.2023 13:32:26 EEST | Press release

The blue-green algae situation has remained calm in sea areas and inland waters, as typical in early summer. Some blue-green algae observations have been made in lakes, and at the moment blue-green algae is present at two observation sites in Southern Finland. Yellowish pollen may also be visible in water bodies and at sea, and this may resemble blue-green algae blooms. CORRECTION: Link "Observations of blue-green algae on map" corrected