Arctic Blue Beverages herättää henkiin Timo Sarpanevan vuonna 1976 suunnitteleman ainutlaatuisen kauniin pullon

Arctic Blue Beverages wins big again in San Francisco – “A superior result” 12.4.2022 19:00:00 EEST | Press release

Products of the Finnish beverage company Arctic Blue Beverages succeeded nobly at the prestigious The San Francisco World Spirit Competition (SFWSC). The company's newest gins, Arctic Blue Legacy Gin and Arctic Blue Gin Rose, won double gold. Silver was awarded to the innovative oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat.