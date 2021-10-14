Arctic Blue Beverages signs Australian distribution agreement – first container of Finnish Arctic Blue Gin sails to the land down under
Finnish beverage company Arctic Blue Beverages has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Vintage House Wine and Spirits in Australia. The exclusive importer will market Finnish gin to more than 7000 local stockists throughout Australia.
The award-winning Finnish beverage company Arctic Blue Beverages has signed an agreement with an Australian distributor. Vintage House Wine and Spirits is one of the leading importers of premium beverage brands in Australia and delivers to more than 7000 local stockists throughout the country, from restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs to retail outlets.
“We are very excited to partner with Finnish company Arctic Blue Beverages, which has one of the most unique gins in the world: Arctic Blue Gin. The industry is highly competitive and operates on an ‘innovate or die’ basis, so it is no longer possible to compete with standard gin. Arctic Blue Gin has excelled in standing out from the crowd and being unique in its own way,” says Matt Redin, Marketing Manager at Vintage House Wine and Spirits.
The product selection committee at Vintage House Wine and Spirits was immediately attracted by Arctic Blue Gin’s interesting background, as well as its original taste and impressive packaging: “We immediately fell in love with the mystical story behind Arctic Blue Gin, which comes from the wild northern nature in a faraway land,” Redin continues.
“Bringing our gin to the Australian market is an important step for us in our Asia-Pacific strategy. The first container of gin is already on its way to the land down under, and our aim is to get our products widely distributed across Australia as soon as possible through Vintage House Wine and Spirits. Arctic Blue Gin is a labour and love for us and we have drawn inspiration, time and ingredients from Finnish nature into it. It’s a pleasure to see that it is appealing not only in Europe and Asia but also now in Australia,” says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages Oy.
In addition to Finland, Arctic Blue Gin is currently sold in Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Switzerland, England, France, Spain, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines.
Vintage House Wine and Spirits (VHWS) is an Australian sales, marketing and distribution business owned by the Angove family. Vintage House Wine and Spirits has over 7500 active accounts who are served by more than 30 dedicated sales representatives throughout Australia. Angove Family Winemakers was founded in 1886 and is the largest producer of organic wines in Australia. Further information can be found on the company’s website here.
https://arcticbluebeverages.com
Arctic Blue Beverages is best known for its internationally award-winning products Arctic Blue Gin and Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength. In addition, the Group's beverage selection includes distilleries and wines from Valamo Monastery, represented by its subsidiary Valamo Beverages Oy. Earlier in year 2021, Arctic Blue Beverages Oy has announced that they are launching their own tonic water and have started a product-cooperation together with Kouvolan Lakritsi Oy, the premium liquorice manufacturer.
