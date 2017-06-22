Arjo Solutions, in Partnership with EPSON, Launches DOCS, the First Documents Security Solution Using Matter Biometrics
22.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Documents fraud impacts all countries in the world. Indeed, Interpol data illustrate these issues very clearly: database SLTD (Stolen and Lost Travel Documents) contains more than 70 million official identities stolen or lost documents in 175 countries. According to the French Delinquency National observatory, 43% of documents frauds in 2014 were related to identity documents which one third of them were delivered on the basis of false documents (birth certificates, residence document, etc.). This study also underlines the impact on other types of documents: 26% of the frauds were related to vehicles circulation documents and 31% on administrative documents.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005477/en/
DOCS allows checking the authenticity of a document thanks to a smartphone (Photo: Arjo Solutions)
In order to increase official documents security, Arjo Solutions launches DOCS, the first documents security solution using matter biometrics information, based on Signoptic® technology. This innovative technology generates for any document a single digital code named “signature”. The signature is based on the random structure of the document, the solution is similar to AFIS system (Automated Fingerprint System Identification) for human being.
DOCS thus enables to check document authenticity but also to ensure its traceability during all its validity period and after, without any additional features, nor design modification. Also, thanks to a unique link between the document Signoptic® signature and its variable data, DOCS reveals any genuine document falsification attempt. The document ensures its protection itself by using its structure, in an undetectable way.
Adapted to all types of emission and personalization, the registration of each document can be carried out either by a vision industrial system on a production line, or by a professional office scanner (Epson) in a decentralized environment. The authenticity verification is carried out via this same scanner or by using a simple Smartphone application (Android or IOS).
With DOCS, Governments, certifying organizations and administrations have a powerful solution allowing detecting, in a foolproof way, blank stolen documents by highlighting all authentic documents falsifications and identifying all reproductions.
Proposed in partnership with EPSON, world leader in innovation and chosen for the quality and robustness of their professional scanners, Arjo Solutions will present DOCS at SDW exhibition in London from June 26th to June 28th, 2017.
About Arjo Solutions
Arjo Solutions, security expert since more than 15 years, designs and delivers solutions for physical and digital identification, authentication and traceability of products and documents to enable its customers or governments to fight against fraud, counterfeiting. Arjo Solutions is a company part of Impala SAS.
For more information : http://www.arjo-solutions.com/en/digital-document-authentication/
About EPSON
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a line-up that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
For more information : http://global.epson.com/
About Europe B.V.
Epson Europe B.V., based in Amsterdam, is the Group’s regional headquarters for Europe, Middle-East, Russia, and Africa. With a workforce of 1,750 employees, Epson Europe’s sales for fiscal year 2016 were 1,668 million Euros.
For more information about EPSON EUROPE B.V. : http://www.epson.eu
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005477/en/
Contact information
Arjo Solutions
Camille Diss
Tel: +331 81 93 88 823
Mobile: +33 6 74 91 93 08
camille.diss@arjo-solutions.com
www.arjo-solutions.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
UEC Shows Latest Russian Civil Aero Engines at Paris Air Show22.6.2017 17:34 | Tiedote
Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), specialising in development, serial production, service and support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programmes and navy, as well oil and gas industry and power generation, presents the modern Russian commercial aero engines at Paris Air Show 2017 and holds talks with the foreign partners on the promising projects. In Le Bourget, UEC demonstrates the brand-new PD-14 engine, developed for MC-21-300 narrow-body airliner, the Russian-French engine SaM146 (installed on Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jets). Also the Corporation presents its capacity as the Tier 2-4 supplier. Within the framework of the business programme UEC discusses the cooperation with the leaders of the world's aerospace industry, for example, with Safran Group. UEC also conducts a presentation of the PD-14 engine for the potential customers,
Learning Tree Releases 46 Microsoft Courses for On-Demand Delivery22.6.2017 17:17 | Tiedote
Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has released 46 Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC) training courses, now available on demand. With a blend of video, text, hands-on labs, and knowledge checks, these on-demand courses offer the same high-quality content as a live event, but attendees learn on their own time, at their own pace. To better provide a comprehensive, blended learning training solution, these on-demand MOC courses also include coaching by a Learning Tree instructor so attendees can get the most out of their self-paced learning experience. “We are excited to introduce these on-demand courses to our clients,” said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree. “This course delivery option is appropriate for learners faced with schedule or budget challenges, especially when paired with other blended training to ensure real-world application.” On-demand learn
Bamboo Rose Inks Deal with Action NL to Provide PLM, Sourcing Platform22.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
Bamboo Rose has signed Netherlands-based Action as a customer on its Bamboo Rose product lifecycle management (PLM) and sourcing platform. Action is a rapidly growing international non-food discounter with nearly 35,000 employees and more than 900 stores in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Austria. Action offers a varied range of more than 6,000 products from 13 categories at very low prices. “We were impressed with the Bamboo Rose team’s retail expertise and their very different approach to PLM and sourcing, which focuses on speed and digital and is in the cloud,” said Simon Hathway, buying & merchandising director at Action. “The Bamboo Rose platform will support our continued international growth and effectively support sourcing surprising products at the lowest prices.” Action chose Bamboo Rose for its PLM and sourcing solution to speed ti
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet" Commemorating the Fairy Tale Written by Hans Christian Andersen22.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet” to commemorate the fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. This buffet will offer specially prepared desserts patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters from The Little Mermaid fairy tale, and be held at the All Day Dining restaurant “Jurin” on the second floor of our Hotel from July 1 to September 30, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005536/en/ Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo's "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet" will offer desserts patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters from The Little Mermaid fairy tale. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Ritz-Carlton Takes to the Sea - First Luxury Hotel Brand to Offer Bespoke Yacht Experiences22.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises – bringing the award-winning luxury hotel brand’s service and timeless style to sea. Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement. Named The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, this venture represents a unique foray into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator. The first of three lavish cruising yachts in this series is scheduled to take to sea in the fourth quarter of 2019, and distinguishes Marriott International as the only provider of luxury accommodations both on land and at sea. This Smart News Release features multimedia. Vi
Watch BizWireTV: Amazon Set to Acquire Whole Foods and Walmart Eyes Bonobos in a Week of Big Buys22.6.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005135/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline #SeeHer Initiative Names Award-Winning Journalist and Bestselling Author Katie Couric and Triple Threat, Vis
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme