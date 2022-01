Arkkitehti Elissa Aallon syntymästä 100 vuotta

The world’s most extensive private Aalto collection opens as a virtual exhibition 15.12.2021 12:40:03 EET | Press release

The Alvar Aalto Museum’s major hit with the public in spring 2021, the Diverse Design – 30 years of passionate collecting exhibition, has opened in virtual format. The exhibition offers an opportunity to take a peek at selected objects from the private collector Pertti Männistö’s unique Aalto collection of more than a thousand objects. The extensive collection includes not only pieces of furniture, lights and glass objects, but also details of interiors designed by Aino and Alvar Aalto. This is the Alvar Aalto Foundation’s first-ever paid virtual exhibition.