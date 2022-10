Arkkitehti Elissa Aallosta kertovat näyttelyt esille Alajärvelle ja Tammisaareen

Exhibition of Interior Architect Maija Heikinheimo at the Gallery of Säynätsalo Town Hall 7.6.2022 10:18:23 EEST | Press release

Interior Architect Maija Heikinheimo (1908–1963) worked almost the whole of her career in the service of Artek, initially as Aino Aalto’s close working partner and, after she passed away, as Chief Designer and Artistic Director. Heikinheimo was an extremely skilled, but modest designer, who worked anonymously.