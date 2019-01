Arrow and Digita offer startups tools for the development of IoT Solutions

Arrow and Digita are encouraging startups to engage in and develop IoT business operations, and are providing tools for developers.

Young companies and startups are now being offered the opportunity to test IoT technology and develop new, viable solutions for the markets on its basis. The best solutions implemented with LoRaWAN technology will be showcased at the Arrow IoT Summit on 23 May 2019. Arrow and Digita’s panel will choose the best solution from the IoT solutions presented at the IoT Summit. Arrow will reward the winning solutions with EUR 5,000 divided between the best entries, while Digita will offer the use of a thousand LoRa network connections to the winners for a year, free of charge.

The Arrow Digita StartUp Challenge will began 2, January 2019 and is open to companies with a Finnish business ID and established in 2016 or thereafter. You can sign up by filling in an application at www.arrow.com/adsc. If an enterprise wants its own solution to be evaluated among the proposals included in the Arrow IoT Summit 2019, the solution must be ready by the end of April 2019.

Arrow will offer companies a 15% discount on devices based on LoRa technology and Digita will offer 10 free LoRaWAN connections for a year, to expire by 31 December 2019. A total of 500 free connections are on offer.

The IoT Forge Foundation will support the R&D efforts of companies participating in the StartUp Challenge by offering its expertise and well-equipped development laboratories to assist in the commercialisation of IoT devices. Support will be available for transforming ideas into prototypes and demonstrating business potential, in particular. The IoT Forge Foundation is a nonprofit organisation. It operates independently on the basis of its own personnel, and supports companies in the industry irrespective of development platforms. Digita and Arrow's IoT teams will also provide support for the companies.

For further details, see:

www.arrow.com/adsc

www.digitamahdollistaa/

www.iotpaja.fi

Media contacts

Digita Oy

Mika Flinck Head of Sales, IoT ServicesTel. +358 44 231 8030 mika.flinck@digita.fi

Arrow Oy

Jouni TelioIoT solution FAE Tel. +358407316783 JTelio@arroweurope.com

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 150,000 original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network. The company maintains over 300 sales facilities and 45 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 80 countries. Arrow provides specialized services and expertise across the entire product lifecycle. Arrow does this by connecting customers to the right technology at the right place, right time and right price.

Digita transmits radio and television programmes to everyone living in every corner of Finland every day of the year. We also apply the latest digital technology in order to develop and offer versatile online television and radio services. In addition, our service portfolio includes IoT services based on our comprehensive network, as well as world-class Data Center Services. Our clients include media companies as well as mobile and broadband operators offering first-class content. www.digita.fi