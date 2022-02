Ars Fennica 2021 -palkinnon saaja julkistetaan Hämeenlinnan taidemuseossa 3.3.2022

Ars Fennica 2021 shortlist to be announced on 17 August in Hämeenlinna Town Hall 11.8.2021 11:33:16 EEST | Press Invitation

Representatives of the media are cordially invited to attend the unveiling of the nominees for Ars Fennica 2021, Finland’s most prestigious visual arts award. The press conference will be held on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at 11am in Hämeenlinna Town Hall (Raatihuoneenkatu 15). The nominees will be in attendance at the event.