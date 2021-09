Artesaanigineistä palkittu suomalaisyritys kahmi jälleen kärkipalkintoja juoma-alan ”maailmanmestaruuskilpailussa”

Lactose intolerance and veganism boost explosive popularity in oat products 22.6.2021 08:55:00 EEST | Press release

Two out of three people suffer from lactose intolerance, globally. The explosive growth in sales of oat products is also explained by the growing popularity of vegan diet. In many ways, Finland is a pioneer in oat products. Measured by value, Finland is the world's second largest exporter of oats. In addition to innovations such as pulled oats, the world's first gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat, has now entered stores.