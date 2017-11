Artificiell intelligens berättar vad Finland kan och en positiv CV tar fram ungas dolda kompetens: Sitras en miljon euros utmaningstävling Ratkaisu 100 är avgjord

Artificial intelligence shows what Finland can do and a positive CV reveals the hidden talents of young people: The winners of Sitra's 100 million-euro Ratkaisu 100 Challenge competition 16.11.2017 19:04 | Tiedote

The winners of Sitra's Ratkaisu 100 Challenge prize have been chosen. The one million-euro prize will be split between two competing solutions. Half the amount, 500,000 euros of development money, will go to Headai, which harnesses capabilities for identifying expertise using artificial intelligence, and the other half will be awarded to Positive CV (Positiivinen CV), which identifies hidden strengths in young people.