Ascend Performance Materials Establishes 40 Percent NTA-Na3 Liquid Production in Europe
26.6.2017 18:47 | Business Wire
Ascend Performance Materials today announced it has fully commissioned production of 40 percent NTA-Na3 (nitrilotriacetic acid trisodium salt) liquid.
Ascend’s NTA-Na3 product offerings will be based in Antwerp and now include FlexaTrac-NTA-100 (NTA-Na3 Powder) and FlexaTrac-NTA-200 (NTA-Na3 Liquid). The products are part of Ascend’s Specialty Chemicals portfolio.
“Ascend has historically been a key supplier to the European industrial and institutional market through its NTA-Na3 powder offering, but this new capability demonstrates our commitment to the larger liquid NTA-Na3 market in Europe,” said Finlay Morrison, vice president of Specialty Chemicals at Ascend Performance Materials.
“The ability to provide both FlexaTrac-NTA powder and liquid options will allow us to fully support our European customers with a complete solution for their formulation needs,” added Ben Vaughn, FlexaTrac-NTA product manager.
Over the past six months, Ascend has been successfully qualifying FlexaTrac-NTA-200 and expects the pace of customer acceptance to accelerate as a result of increased customer demand.
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the world’s largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend’s product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and more than 2,400 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.
Together, we’re making a difference.
Together, we’re inspiring everyday.
More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com
About SK Capital
SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.
Disclaimer:
Although the information and recommendations set forth herein (hereinafter “Information”) are presented in good faith and believed to be correct as of the date hereof, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC makes no representations or warranties as to the completeness or accuracy thereof. The full disclaimer of warranty and liability can be found at ascendmaterials.com/disclaimer.
©2017 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. The Ascend Performance Materials and Vydyne marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005886/en/
Contact information
Ascend Performance Materials
Osama Khalifa, +1 832-963-1347
okhali@ascendmaterials.com
