Asuntolainakanta kasvoi nopeasti syyskuussa – sijoitusasuntolainojen kasvuvauhti nopeampi kuin omistusasuntolainojen

September sees brisk growth in the housing loan stock – buy-to-let mortgages growing faster than other housing loans 1.11.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In September 2021, drawdowns of new housing loans amounted to EUR 2.0 bn. This was 6% more than in the same period a year earlier and more than ever before in September. Owner-occupied residential mortgages accounted for 91% and buy-to-let mortgages for 9% of the new drawdowns. The average interest rate on new housing loans in September was 0.72%. The average interest rate has remained almost unchanged over the past two years. In September, the average interest on new owner-occupied residential mortgages (0.87%) was higher than the average interest on new buy-to-let mortgages (0.71%). Fuelled by the large amounts recently drawn down, the housing loan stock grew at a brisk annual pace of 4.3% in September 2021. However, the pace has no longer picked up since end-July. As of March 2021, the Bank of Finland’s statistics have been able to sort buy-to let mortgages from other housing loans.Since the end of the March, the stock of buy-to-let mortgages has grown almost twice as fast as the st