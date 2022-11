Asuntolainoja nostettiin poikkeuksellisen vähän lokakuussa 2022

Population ageing and weak productivity are blunting Finland’s longer term growth outlook 22.11.2022 12:30:00 EET | Press release

Steeply rising energy and food prices, supply bottlenecks and the post-pandemic recovery in demand have added considerably to price pressures, driving up inflation in the euro area and in Finland to levels that are far too high. In October, the inflation rate in the euro area was already 10.7%. This is why monetary policy is being tightened after several years of an accommodative monetary policy stance. “In the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, we began the process of normalising monetary policy back in December 2021. That process is now being taken forward consistently and purposefully to ensure that over the medium term inflation stabilises at the 2% target we have set,” explains Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn. Before starting to raise interest rates in July, the ECB’s most important policy rate was negative: ‑0.5%. This deposit facility rate is currently at 1.5%. Key ECB interest rates are likely to be raised still further. The pace at which this is done wil