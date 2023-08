Asuntolainoja nostettiin tavanomaista vähemmän heinäkuussa

Future implementation of Eurosystem monetary policy will need to remain flexible 29.8.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Euro area inflation has been above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) price stability target over the past two years, and despite a recent decline in inflation, it remains too high. In response, the ECB has tightened its monetary policy considerably. The key ECB interest rates have been raised by a total of 4.25 percentage points, and the deposit facility rate is now at 3.75%. “The current monetary policy stance is restricting economic activity and slowing inflation down. The latest available data is playing a key role in the ECB’s decision-making, the aim being to avoid too slow a decline in inflation or an unnecessarily strong decline in aggregate demand,” says Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland Tuomas Välimäki. At the same time as the ECB has raised its key interest rates, it has allowed its securities holdings and the volume of credit granted to banks to wind down significantly. “Interest rates have returned to the focus of the ECB’s monetary policy, which means the Eurosyst