Asuntolainoja nostettiin vilkkaasti toukokuussa 2021

May 2021 was lively for housing loan drawdowns 30.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In May 2021, the amount of new housing loans drawn down by Finnish households was exceptionally high, totalling EUR 2.1 bn. The last time housing loans taken out within a single month exceeded this total was 13 years ago, in June 2008. The level of new drawdowns was markedly higher than in previous years in the early part of the year as a whole –notably the spring months. In January-May 2021, drawdowns of new housing loans grew by 21% on the corresponding period a year earlier, while in April-May 2020 they had been fewer than usual on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, 9.2% of new housing loans were buy-to-let mortgages. The average interest rate on new owner-occupied residential mortgages was 0.69%, while the average rate on new buy-to-let mortgages was 0.86%. The share of loans with the longest repayment periods (over 29 years) has grown further. In May 2021, these loans accounted for 12.9% of all new housing loans, compared with 9.1% a year earlier. In May, almost all of