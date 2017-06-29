29.6.2017 16:18 | Business Wire

OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, today announced that ASUS has selected its embedded SIM (eSIM) to enable cellular connectivity for the new ASUS Transformer Mini, a hybrid tablet computer running with Windows 10 that will be launched this summer. The ASUS Transformer Mini will be the first computer device available on the market with an eSIM solution compatible with GSMA Phase 2 specifications for consumer devices.

ASUS selects OT-Morpho’s eSIM for the first Microsoft Windows 10 tablet computer compliant with GSMA specifications (Photo: Oberthur Technologies)

DakOTa 4.0 eSIM contributes to enhance the Always Connected Windows user experience. It has been designed in compliance with the GSMA specifications to ensure the best compatibility with MNO networks worldwide and thus allow the largest coverage capabilities. It fully addresses the specific subscription management needs for consumer devices. Validated for Microsoft Windows 10, it enables device makers such as ASUS to offer greater connectivity capabilities for laptops, notebooks and other personal computer devices using Windows OS.

To stay connected anywhere, users will no longer need to buy various SIM cards when travelling. The eSIM will enable ASUS Transformer Mini owners to download the subscription they need by selecting one of the available cellular networks directly from their device. Furthermore, thanks to the initial cellular connectivity embedded in their device, they will be able to connect to the Microsoft Data Market place to select the subscription of their choice wherever they are, even if they do not have access to WiFi.

“We position ourselves as a champion of connectivity in the personal computer space and we are excited to provide our customers with access to cellular connectivity anytime, anywhere,” said S.Y. Shian, COO & Head of PC Business Unit at ASUS.

“We are very pleased to take part to the first GSMA Phase 2 eSIM deployment in personal computers with ASUS. Our close collaboration with Microsoft, notably with the two test labs we recently opened in the US and in Asia, allows us to offer the best-in-class support to our OEM customers for the integration of the eSIM technology to tablets, laptops and notebooks,” added Yves Portalier, OT-Morpho, Vice President & General Manager, Telecom, Morpho.

“Together with OT-Morpho, we anticipate the tremendous potential that eSIM technology has to transform connectivity usage in the personal computer space and we are working hand-in-hand to facilitate its deployment with the Windows 10 platform. We are very pleased to support ASUS in delivering extended cellular connectivity capabilities to their customers,” said Roanne Sones, General Manager, Strategy and Ecosystem for Windows and Devices at Microsoft.

Visitors to the MWC Shanghai (28-30 June 2017) will have the opportunity to discover the eSIM subscription management solution (stand W4.G01).

OT-Morpho is a world leader in digital security & identification technologies with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, commute, travel and even vote in ways that are now possible in a connected world.

As our physical and digital, civil and commercial lifestyles converge, OT-Morpho stands precisely at that crossroads to leverage the best in security and identity technologies and offer customized solutions to a wide range of international clients from key industries, including Financial services, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT.

With close to €3bn in revenues and more than 14,000 employees, OT-Morpho is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) completed on 31 May 2017. Temporarily designated by the name

"OT-Morpho", the new company will unveil its new name in September of this year.

