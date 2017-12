Ateneumin Suomi 100 -hankkeet tavoittivat suuria yleisöjä kautta Suomen

A major exhibition on the von Wright brothers to open at the Ateneum on 27 October 24.10.2017 11:05 | Tiedote

From 27 October 2017 to 25 February 2018, the Ateneum Art Museum will host the exhibition The von Wright Brothers. The artist brothers Magnus, Wilhelm and Ferdinand von Wright are known as painters of portraits, landscapes, and nature subjects, especially birds, and as creators of scientific illustrations of flora and fauna. New contemporary works by Sanna Kannisto and Jussi Heikkilä will complement this colourful major exhibition. The exhibition is part of the programme celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence.