Ateneumin vuoden 2019 näyttelyt ovat František Kupka, Hiljainen kauneus ja Iconic Works

The Ateneum's exhibitions in 2019 are František Kupka, Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, and Iconic Works 23.5.2018

The Ateneum Art Museum’s 2019 exhibition programme is international. The exhibitions Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century and Not Vital, to open in October 2018, will run until 20 January 2019. A major international exhibition to open at the end of February will present František Kupka, the Czech pioneer of abstract art. In June, it is time for Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, an exhibition that will explore the reduced aesthetic of art from the Nordic countries and East Asia. The Iconic Works exhibition, to be on display from October, will feature international contemporary artists offering takes on some of the most famous and beloved works of European art.