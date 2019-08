Ateneumin ystävien juhlanäyttely Sata vuotta ystävyyttä avautuu

The Friends of the Ateneum centenary exhibition One Hundred Years of Friendship to open soon 7.8.2019 10:02:00 EEST | Press release

The Friends of the Ateneum, which is Finland’s oldest and largest museum friends association, was founded in 1919 to support the Ateneum Art Museum. In honour of the association’s centenary, an exhibition entitled One Hundred Years of Friendship will present works of art donated and funded by the association. The exhibition will be staged in one gallery on the third floor of the Ateneum, and it will run from 15 August to 6 October 2019. The Friends of the Ateneum donations lecture series, to be held in August and September, will dig deeper into the works featured in the exhibition.