Ateneum's Finland 100 projects reached large audiences across Finland
The Finland 100 projects of the Ateneum Art Museum have taken the Ateneum's beloved works on a tour of 14 art museums across Finland, from Mariehamn to Inari. The exhibitions Stories of Finnish Art – the Ateneum Collection on Tour and Classics on Tour 2017 have broken visitor records at museums. This is the first time in the 21st century that Ateneum works have toured Finland on this scale.
Stories of Finnish Art launched Finland's centenary celebrations at the Rovaniemi Art Museum
Stories of Finnish Art – the Ateneum Collection on Tour is the largest touring exhibition produced by the Ateneum in the 21st century. In terms of themes and presentation, the exhibition follows the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition currently on display at the Ateneum. The artists featured in the exhibition include Wäinö Aaltonen, Fanny Churberg, Albert Edelfelt, Akseli Gallen-Kallela, Eero Järnefelt, Essi Renvall, Tyko Sallinen and Ellen Thesleff. The exhibition includes both classics and some rarely exhibited works.
Stories of Finnish Art was the Rovaniemi Art Museum's most popular visiting exhibition ever, attracting a total of 12,500 visitors. At the Oulu Art Museum, the exhibition was visited by approximately 17,500 visitors. The exhibition will be on display at the Kuopio Art Museum until 4 March 2018.
“The exhibition is the Ateneum's gift to our audiences across the country. Making it a reality, together with other Finnish museums, in the centenary year of Finland's independence, has been rewarding in many ways, and a lot of fun. We have received tremendously enthusiastic feedback from visitors of all ages,” says the museum director Susanna Pettersson.
Classics on Tour 2017 supplemented Stories of Finnish Art – the Ateneum Collection on Tour
In addition to the touring Stories of Finnish Art exhibition, Helene Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent (1888) and Eero Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893) were on display at 11 art museums across Finland. The Convalescent was exhibited in Mariehamn, Tampere, Kokkola, Kemi, Inari and Rauma. Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) was exhibited in Hämeenlinna, Lappeenranta, Joensuu and Jyväskylä. When the works were being exhibited, the museums attracted nearly 45 000 visitors, including a particularly high number of school groups.
Records were broken, especially in the smaller museums. For example, in May, the K.H. Renlund Museum in Kokkola reached a new record, when 2,687 visitors attended the museum during a period of little more than a month. In August, the Lappeenranta Art Museum attracted more than one thousand visitors a week, when the usual number of visitors for a corresponding period is 450 people. In September, the Rauma Art Museum attracted some 500 visitors a week, when the normal visitor count is half that.
“The Convalescent, as demonstrated by the record-high visitor numbers, was a very welcome guest in Rauma. The painting was exhibited in the Eino Valtonen collection space alongside other works from the golden age of Finnish art, including Elin Danielson-Gambogi's Poor Girl”, says Janne Koski, the director of the Rauma Art Museum.
Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent is already back in its place at the Ateneum and the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition. Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) will be back on display at the Ateneum starting from Tuesday 19 December.
Check out the Classics on Tour 2017 website at www.klassikotkiertueella.fi to read stories about the touring works exhibited at the museums over the year (in Finnish and Swedish).
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG. The Ateneum is sponsored by Veikkaus.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Ateneums projekt Finland 100 har nått en stor publik runtom i landet13.12.2017 11:11 | Tiedote
Konstmuseet Ateneums projekt Finland 100 har fört Ateneums älskade konstverk till 14 museer runtom i Finland från Mariehamn till Enare. Utställningarna Historier inom finsk konst – Ateneums turnerande samling och Klassiker på turné 2017 har sprängt museernas besökarrekord. Ateneums verk har inte turnerat i Finland i den här omfattningen tidigare på 2000-talet.
Ateneumin Suomi 100 -hankkeet tavoittivat suuria yleisöjä kautta Suomen13.12.2017 11:10 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseon Suomi 100 -hankkeet ovat vieneet Ateneumin rakastettuja taideteoksia 14 museoon ympäri Suomen Maarianhaminasta Inariin. Näyttelyissä Suomen taiteen tarina – Ateneumin kiertävä kokoelma sekä Klassikot kiertueella 2017 on rikottu museoiden kävijäennätyksiä. Ateneumin teokset eivät ole aikaisemmin 2000-luvulla kiertäneet Suomea tässä laajuudessa.
Korkeasaari on Ateneumin Veljekset von Wright -näyttelyn kumppani3.11.2017 10:30 | Tiedote
Veljekset von Wright -näyttely avautui Ateneumin taidemuseossa Helsingissä 27. lokakuuta 2017. Suurnäyttelyn kumppani on Korkeasaaren eläintarha: kyseessä on ensimmäinen kerta, kun taidemuseo ja eläintarha tekevät yhteistyötä Suomessa. Yhteistyö tähtää uusien yleisöjen tavoittamiseen molemmissa kohteissa.
A major exhibition on the von Wright brothers to open at the Ateneum on 27 October24.10.2017 11:05 | Tiedote
From 27 October 2017 to 25 February 2018, the Ateneum Art Museum will host the exhibition The von Wright Brothers. The artist brothers Magnus, Wilhelm and Ferdinand von Wright are known as painters of portraits, landscapes, and nature subjects, especially birds, and as creators of scientific illustrations of flora and fauna. New contemporary works by Sanna Kannisto and Jussi Heikkilä will complement this colourful major exhibition. The exhibition is part of the programme celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence.
Bröderna von Wrights storutställning öppnas 27.10 på Ateneum24.10.2017 11:03 | Tiedote
På Konstmuseet Ateneum visas 27.10.2017–25.2.2018 utställningen Bröderna von Wright. Konstnärsbröderna Magnus, Wilhelm och Ferdinand von Wright är kända för sina mångsidiga porträtt, landskap och fågelmålningar samt för sina vetenskapliga djur- och växtillustrationer. Den färgrika storutställningen kompletteras med nya verk av Sanna Kannisto och Jussi Heikkilä. Utställningen ingår i programmet för det självständiga Finlands 100-årsjubileum.
Von Wrightin veljesten suurnäyttely avautuu Ateneumissa 27.10.24.10.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseossa nähdään 27.10.2017–25.2.2018 näyttely Veljekset von Wright. Magnus, Wilhelm ja Ferdinand von Wrightin taiteilijaveljekset tunnetaan monipuolisina muotokuvien, maisemien, lintumaalausten sekä tieteellisten eläin- ja kasvikuvitusten tekijöinä. Värikästä suurnäyttelyä täydentävät Sanna Kanniston ja Jussi Heikkilän uudet teokset. Näyttely on osa Suomen itsenäisyyden satavuotisjuhlavuoden ohjelmaa.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme