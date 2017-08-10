Atento Saves 60% on Total Annual Maintenance Costs Since Moving to Rimini Street in 2015 for its SAP ERP Support

10.8.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced that Atento is saving 60% on its total annual SAP maintenance costs by switching from SAP to Rimini Street support two years ago. Atento is the main provider of customer relationship services and solutions in Latin America, and is among the top three companies of this sector in the world, with broad operational presence in 15 countries. In addition to the substantial savings realized, Atento can run its robust, stable and global SAP ECC 6.0 system for a minimum of 15 years with full support and no required upgrades.

Reducing Dependence on SAP, No Current Benefit to Migrate to S/4HANA

In 2015, Atento embarked on a mission to reduce its dependence and spend on SAP. While the company relies heavily on its stable SAP applications, a critical component of its business operations across 15 countries, Atento could not find a current benefit from undertaking an expensive re-platforming exercise required for a migration to S/4HANA – primarily due to a lack of ROI needed to present a solid business case for the change. Instead, Atento determined that their feature-rich, stable and customized SAP applications provided more business leverage and capability than the immature S/4HANA platform, and that their existing ECC platform more than supported current and anticipated future business operations and needs. With this understanding Atento set out to find a partner that could help them maximize their current SAP investment while providing added value and more responsive support, and selected Rimini Street.

“We have a very high maintenance cost compared to the return we receive for such a considerable annual investment,” said Rogério Ribeiro, CIO at Atento for Latin America, Europe and Central America. “By switching to Rimini Street for support, we immediately reduced our annual support fees by 50%. However, when we factored in all support ticket requests we had opened with SAP that were never resolved and that we had to support ourselves, we calculated our savings to be approximately 60% of our total annual maintenance costs.”

Premium-level Support and a Trusted Advisor

As with all Rimini Street clients, Atento was assigned a dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years’ experience in SAP applications and technologies. All clients also receive Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level agreement which guarantees a response time of 15 minutes for critical issues.

“Our move to Rimini Street brought other advantages beyond what we had expected, including freeing up time available for our IT team to focus on more strategic tasks,” continued Ribeiro. “As Rimini Street support is carried out by senior engineers with a deep knowledge of the product they support, the troubleshooting process has been faster. Another positive point is that the company provides ready-to-use solutions. We no longer have to hire a consultant to fine-tune any solutions.”

Under Rimini Street support, Atento went through a consolidation of its ERP instances and the company now has a common platform for its sites in 15 countries. Rimini Street also provides Atento with support for Brazil tax, legal and regulatory updates throughout the year. These complex updates are provided through Rimini Street’s innovative combination of patent-pending tax, legal and regulatory technology, a proven methodology, and ISO 9001-certified development processes to ensure clients receive accurate, high-quality deliverables. To date, Rimini Street has issued more than 135,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates worldwide.

“For the last two years, Atento has confirmed the expected benefit in moving to Rimini Street. Atento was in a similar position to many SAP licensees across Latin America, and around the world, who want to leverage their current, robust SAP release for many years to come and are finding no current ROI or business case to spend the substantial funds and labor required to migrate to S/4HANA,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “In fact, according to a global survey we recently conducted, 89% of the total respondents plan to continue to run their current SAP ERP releases, and 65% of survey respondents have no plans to, or are currently not committed to, migrating to S/4HANA1. Rimini Street is laser focused on helping enterprise software licensees maximize the value from their robust, stable ERP applications, enabling them to re-allocate significant savings for more strategic initiatives.”

To download a copy of Rimini Street’s report, “Rimini Street Survey: 2017 SAP Applications Strategy Findings,” please click here.

About Atento

Atento is the largest customer relationship management (CRM) and business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Latin America, and one of the top three biggest providers in the world based on revenue. The organization is also a leader in CRM/BPO services to companies that provide their services in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries and currently employs 150,000 people. The company offers a broad CRM/BPO service portfolio to more than 400 clients thorough multiple channels. Its clients are multinational companies that are leading providers in several industries including telecommunications, financial, health, retail, and public administration, among others. Atento trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ATTO.” In 2016, the company was recognized as one of the 25 best multinational work places in the world by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, access www.atento.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 Rimini Street Survey Report, “Rimini Street Survey: 2017 SAP Applications Strategy Findings,” May 2017

