Ateria 18 kokoaa kuntasektorin ruoka-ammattilaiset Messukeskukseen

Habitare Pro to highlight the senses, new technologies, and the need for privacy 8.11.2018 09:43 | Tiedote

The theme of the 2019 Habitare Pro, which is targeted at design, architecture and spatial design professionals, will be Mindspaces. The event will highlight the importance of sensory aspects in the design and use of built environments, and it will discuss how to create well-functioning environments that combine the inspiring use of materials and the preferred mood. The theme is mirrored in the Habitare Pro exhibition design, which will be conceived by Heikkinen-Komonen Architects. Habitare Pro will next be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 11 to 13 September 2019.