AudioCodes Signs EMEA Distribution Agreement with Nuvias
22.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
AudioCodes, the Voice and Unified Communications Networking Solutions vendor, has signed a pan-EMEA distribution agreement with fast-growing, high-value distribution business Nuvias, following the recent launch of Nuvias’ Unified Communications (UC) Practice across EMEA.
Nuvias is now able to offer complete end-to-end solutions and technical support for Skype for Business and BroadSoft Business UC environments, based on AudioCodes’ Session Border Controllers (SBCs) and handsets. As part of the agreement, Nuvias has also been appointed as master distributor for AudioCodes’ range of Skype for Business and SIP handsets across EMEA, to ensure a rapid response to meet growing demand from the channel.
AudioCodes worked with SIPHON Networks in the UK for two years, prior to SIPHON being acquired by the Nuvias Group at the end of 2016, and AudioCodes now sees the opportunity to replicate this successful relationship across EMEA. The initial focus will be on 16 key countries where Nuvias is already well established including DACH, France, Spain, Italy and the Nordics.
“Nuvias combines technical UC expertise and in-depth market knowledge with excellent commercial management and logistics, and importantly, is able to deliver this consistently across EMEA,” said Arieh Shemesh, who heads up global channel sales operations at AudioCodes. “Nuvias also has existing strong relationships with service providers and specialist resellers that will open up new opportunities for us to expand our business and market share in Europe.”
Steve Harris, EVP Unified Communications for Nuvias (and formerly Managing Director of SIPHON) commented: “With AudioCodes’ advanced SBCs and popular, intuitive handsets, we are now able to offer complete Skype for Business and BroadSoft solutions from a single vendor. We will also benefit from AudioCodes’ strong global relationship with Microsoft and will be working closely with their certified partners, making maximum use of our comprehensive suite of Microsoft UC professional services to drive product sales. With growing interest in unified communications we want to work with our channel partners so that their customers get the most out of their investment in technologies such as Skype for Business.”
AudioCodes is one of a number of UC vendors taking advantage of Nuvias’ growing UC capability to increase EMEA sales. Nuvias’ drive to expand its Unified Communications Practice will also help existing and new reseller/integrator channel partners across EMEA to benefit from the opportunities presented by the rapidly expanding UC market.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells advanced Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and converged VoIP and Data networking products and applications to Service Providers and Enterprises. AudioCodes is a VoIP technology market leader, focused on converged VoIP and data communications, and its products are deployed globally in Broadband, Mobile, Enterprise networks and Cable. The Company provides a range of innovative, cost-effective products including Media Gateways, Multi-Service Business Routers, Session Border Controllers (SBC), Residential Gateways, IP Phones, Media Servers, Value Added Applications and Professional Services. AudioCodes’ underlying technology, VoIPerfectHD™, relies on AudioCodes’ leadership in DSP, voice coding and voice processing technologies. AudioCodes’ High Definition (HD) VoIP technologies and products provide enhanced intelligibility and a better end user communication experience in Voice communications. For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
About Nuvias Group
Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.
The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking; and SIPHON Networks, an award-winning UC solutions and technology enabler for the channel. All three companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor partners and customers. The Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 350 million.
