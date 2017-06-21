Australian Automotive Manufacturing Plants Shutting Down Operations

21.6.2017 11:00 | Business Wire

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. (www.hilcoind.com) announced today that it will lead the disposition process for a massive machinery and equipment asset sale which will effectively shut down the automobile manufacturing business on the Australian Continent. The sale comes because of the recent closure of all Toyota Australia manufacturing operations, the last remaining auto production facility remaining on the continent.

This unprecedented auto equipment sale will include all the key production shops and vendors that have been part of the manufacture of cars in Australia for over 60 years. All the equipment will be offered for sale via private treaty from their production shops including aluminum casting, furnaces, engine line machining, assembly, robotic automation, presses, extruders, plastic injection molding machines, welding lines and plant services. Certain key machinery and equipment items will be offered for sale via an online auction including maintenance workshops and general equipment. The auction will be conducted by Grays Online (www.graysonline.com), a JV partner with Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V.

To learn more about this automobile manufacturing equipment sale a special website has been set up: www.australia-automotive.com or at #australiaautomotive.

Offers are invited on all the major equipment and can be made up until October 3, 2017. Negotiations and sales begin immediately. All the equipment offered in this massive sale is available for inspection by appointment only. Please contact: Ernst Rost Onnes (erostonnes@hilcoglobal.com) immediately to schedule appointments.

Robert Bouland – CEO of Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. said, “There has never been a sale conducted of this magnitude with such an abundance of state of the art manufacturing equipment. While it is unfortunate to see the industry in Australia shut down operations, this sale presents a very significant opportunity for those seeking to acquire critical production equipment to augment their facilities.” Mr. Bouland indicated that the demand globally has been extremely high, especially with the Asia – Pacific region and Europe. He added, “We expect that as we begin to publicize the sale, the North American interest will grow rapidly.”

Sales begin immediately. The equipment offered in the private treaty sale includes all categories of production. All key suppliers and vendors in the sale include the following: Toyota Altona Car Manufacturing Plant; Toyoda Gosei Australia; Continental Pty Ltd.; Britax Childcare; Metalsa Australia; ROH Automotive; Toyota Boshoku Australia; Chassis Brakes International; and Denso Automotive Systems Australia.

To arrange an inspection appointment, access more detailed information about the assets being sold, or learn specific information about the private treaty sale process, please contact: Ernst Rost Onnes toyota@hilcoglobal.com or go to www.australia-automotive.com or #australiaautomotive for more details.

About Hilco Industrial: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. (www.hilcohia.com) provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world’s leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. In 2014, Hilco Industrial LLC and CBI (Core Business Industries) formed a joint venture called Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. (Amsterdam) to buy distressed industrial assets, liquidate those which are no longer needed and continue the lucrative operations. Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. is in Europe, Asia and Australia.

About GraysOnline: GraysOnline (www.graysonline.com.au) is the largest industrial and commercial online auction business in Australasia, offering a huge range of industrial, consumer and commercial goods, direct from manufacturers and distributors. GraysOnline offers buyers great value and convenience and our vendors an efficient sales channel to unlock value from their assets. GraysOnline selling platform and commitment to first-class customer service make buying and selling easy, efficient, fair and transparent. For nearly 100 years, GraysOnline has helped buyers and sellers connect. GraysOnline provides full national coverage across Australia and New Zealand with main offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Perth, Auckland and Christchurch, covering approximately 60,000 sqm of warehouse space, 120,000 sqm of yard space and over 38 additional smaller sites and regional depots. Through our international network, we can access networks of buyers and sellers in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

