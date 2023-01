Avidlyn uusi luovan johtamisen malli yhdistää luovan työn ja martechin

AVIDLY AND SUPERSON DRIVE POSITIVE CHANGE WITH CO2-FREE ADS - A NEW SUSTAINABILITY PLATFORM FOR ADVERTISERS AND AGENCIES 19.1.2022 14:39:47 EET | Press release

CO2-Free Ads is a sustainability platform created by Avidly – inviting all marketers, advertisers and agencies to consider, calculate and mitigate CO2 emissions of their marketing activities. CO2-Free Ads includes The Mitigator page: a tool for estimating and mitigating CO2 emissions of marketing activities. Estimating and optimising CO2 emissions in campaign planning makes CO2 compensation possible both for budgeting and in practice.