Bacardi Limited Announces New Europe Regional President
26.7.2017 16:25 | Business Wire
Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces that Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, has been named Regional President of Europe with immediate effect.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005670/en/
Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, names Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, Regional President of Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)
“There is no one better qualified than Francis to take on this important regional role for the company,” says Michael J. Dolan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. “Francis has enjoyed a long and successful career at Bacardi and is a great example of how we nurture top talent. Over 23 years, Francis has repeatedly proven his ability to lead teams to success in the marketplace, most recently as VP & Managing Director for Northern Europe. Francis’ experience and expertise partnered with his drive and passion are the perfect mix to ensure that our iconic portfolio of brands continues to grow throughout Europe.”
Debeuckelaere succeeds Mahesh Madhavan, who in March 2017 was named the successor to Dolan when he retires as CEO. Madhavan will spend the next several months working with different regions and markets as he prepares to assume the CEO role in 2018.
Commenting on his appointment as Regional President, Debeuckelaere says: “I love the company and this business, so naturally it is a great honor to be given this fantastic opportunity. These are exciting times for Europe and for Bacardi. We have an enviable portfolio of brands and an extraordinarily talented team. Add to this powerful combination, the freedom we enjoy as a family-owned company to respond quickly to rapidly changing market trends and we have a winning formula in Europe.”
In his career at Bacardi, Debeuckelaere has led a number of European markets to great success. Under him, the size of Bacardi in Belgium more than doubled, going from the number three spirits company to number one. Similarly, the size of Bacardi in the Netherlands grew by more than 50 percent, from number three in the market to number two, and after he helped establish the company in Switzerland in 2004, Bacardi grew into the country’s number three spirits company. Prior to joining Bacardi, Debeuckelaere held marketing positions with Nestlé and brewer Alken-Maes.
Debeuckelaere has a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy, a Master’s Degree in Roman languages, and an MBA from the University of Leuven in Belgium. He is fluent in Dutch, English, French, German, and Spanish.
Debeuckelaere will be based in Geneva, Switzerland (subject to permit approval), and a member of the Global Leadership Team.
About Bacardi Limited
Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S®, ERISTOFF® vodka, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur.
Founded more than 155 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.bacardilimited.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005670/en/
Contact information
Bacardi Limited
K.C. Kavanagh, +1-441-298-1053
kckavanagh@bacardi.com
or
Amy Federman, +1-441-294-1110
afederman@bacardi.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Sulzer: Counterfeiters and Patent Infringers at the IDS 2017 – Sulzer Mixpac Continues to Enforce Its Rights26.7.2017 16:07 | Tiedote
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd (SULZER) operates globally in the field of static mixing tips, cartridges and dispensing devices for the dental sector. In recent times, substantially identical copies of the static mixing tips for two-component cartridges and syringes have increasingly been discovered. These copies by other manufacturers are not subject to SULZER's strict quality controls and are therefore not covered by its warranty. In the interests of its clients, SULZER will continue to take legal steps against all such copies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005664/en/ Patent infringement actions were filed against three Korean suppliers of mixing tips who were offering them at the IDS 2017. (Photo credit: Sulzer Mixpac, reproduction free of charge) With its ruling back in 2010, the Cologne
UN Migration Agency Selects Kony to Accelerate Digital Strategy to Reach More Migrants26.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kony, Inc., a leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, announced that it has been selected by IOM, the UN Migration Agency, to accelerate its digital strategy and support its vision to provide information and humanitarian services to more migrants and government agencies. As the world’s leading intergovernmental agency dedicated to the wellbeing, safety and engagement of migrants, IOM will use the Kony AppPlatform to deliver mobile apps, including the MigApp, to provide key information and humanitarian services to migrants worldwide. IOM works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. With 166 member states, over 400 field locations and more than 90 per cent of its staff deployed in the field, mobile applications play a critical role in the success of IOM as one of the lead responders to the world’s worst h
ALTV Extends Launch of Hit Current Events Show ‘Street’s Point of View’ to Jordan after Success across the Middle East and North Africa26.7.2017 14:25 | Tiedote
ALTV.com, one of the fastest growing free streaming services recently launched in the Middle East and North Africa, is bringing its hit show ‘Lel Share3 Weghet Nazar’, the Arabic transliteration of ‘Street’s Point of View’, to Jordanian audiences after attracting millions of viewers to the show’s unique user-generated format in Egypt and Morocco. The topical user-generated show first gripped audiences in Egypt, filming on the streets of Cairo to question members of the public over their opinions of daily topics covering local, national and international current affairs, entertainment and sports. Following Street’s Point of View’s success in Egypt, ALTV launched the show in Morocco earlier this year, shooting on the streets of Casablanca to create content that is unique to Moroccan audiences. Street’s Point of View’s Jordanian launch will now see the show take to t
Toshiba's Visconti™4 Image Recognition Processor Powers DENSO's Front-Camera-Based Active Safety System26.7.2017 11:49 | Tiedote
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced that DENSO Corporation (DENSO) is deploying Visconti™4, its latest image-recognition processor dedicated to automotive applications, in next generation, front-camera-based active safety systems. Visconti™4 is a leading-edge, multi-engine road-safety solution that provides drivers with real-time analytics of road conditions and potential dangers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005479/en/ Toshiba: How Visconti(TM)4 detects and analyzes images. (Graphic: Business Wire) Electronic systems are taking on an increasingly central role in driving, including advanced driver assistance systems and support for autonomous vehicles, and particularly in promoting road safety. The latest iteration of the infl
Visa Expands Global Transaction Processing with Facilities in Singapore and United Kingdom26.7.2017 07:00 | Tiedote
Visa (NYSE:V), a global payments technology company, today announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centers in Singapore and the United Kingdom. The new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of Visa’s infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways to pay in today’s hyper-connected global economy. “Commerce and payments are in the midst of an historic shift from analog to digital. A growing majority of people around the globe are leaving cash behind and reaching instead for their cards and devices to pay,” said Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa. “With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we’re scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments, while maintaining the secure, conv
Mitsui Chemicals Starts Accepting Applications on September 1st for 2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award26.7.2017 05:00 | Tiedote
Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) (TOKYO:4183) announced that Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award will begin accepting applications for the “2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award” on September 1st via web site of the company. Mitsui Chemicals established the Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award in 2004 with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry. This award is designed to recognize researchers who have made outstanding achievements in catalysis science. Web Entry for the Award http://www.mitsuichem.com/techno/csa/index.htm 1. Awards
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme