BAI Announces the Finalists for its 2017 Global Innovation Awards

BAI announced the finalists for the BAI Global Innovation Awards, a prestigious awards program celebrating innovation in the financial services industry. Winners will be announced at BAI Beacon in Atlanta on October 4-5.

The BAI Global Innovation Awards recognizes industry leaders changing the industry and positively impacting profitability, efficiency and customer experience. Since 2011, BAI’s Global Innovation Awards has grown from two to 10 categories plus three special awards recognizing outstanding achievements across the primary Awards categories. Nominations are evaluated by the Innovation Circle Judging Panel, a worldwide roster of leaders who carefully weigh each application to uncover the brightest in innovative offerings based on originality and the impact to consumers and the industry.

The 2017 BAI Global Innovation Awards finalists are:

Product and Service Innovation • Bank Millennium S.A. • Emirates NBD Bank • MaxMyInterest.com • Metromile Channel Innovation • Alior Bank • CaixaBank • Emirates NBD Bank • HDFC Bank Limited Innovation in Payments and Wallets • B2B Pay • Standard Bank Group (also trading as Stanbic Bank) • Transaction Analysts (India) Pvt. Ltd Innovation in Societal and Community Impact • EasyEquities • HDFC Bank Limited • Neyber • Taqanu Innovation in Marketing • CaixaBank • Emirates NBD Bank • Yapi Kredi Innovation in Human Capital • Alior Bank • First National Bank (FNB) • Intesa Sanpaolo • Yapi Kredi Innovation in User Experience • Bank Millennium S.A. • Yapi Kredi • Yapi Kredi Internal Process Innovation • Bank of East Asia, Limited • DenizBank • Emirates NBD Bank • Yapi Kredi Innovative Accelerator or Incubator • Emirates NBD Bank • Fidelity Information Services, LLC • Finnovating • Stone & Chalk Breakthrough Collaboration in Financial Services • Bank Millennium S.A. and PKO-Bank Polski • ICICI Bank and Emirates NBD Bank • ID Analytics • SpringFour, Inc. and U.S. Bank

Additionally, all nominees are considered for BAI’s Outstanding Achievement Awards. The finalists are:

Disruptive Innovation in Financial Services • MaxMyInterest.com • Metromile • Taqanu Disruptive Business Banking Solution • B2B Pay • BankSight, Inc • DigiVation Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd Most Innovative Financial Services Organization of the Year • CaixaBank • Emirates NBD Bank • Yapi Kredi

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. BAI is passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

