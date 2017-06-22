Bamboo Rose Inks Deal with Action NL to Provide PLM, Sourcing Platform

22.6.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

Bamboo Rose has signed Netherlands-based Action as a customer on its Bamboo Rose product lifecycle management (PLM) and sourcing platform. Action is a rapidly growing international non-food discounter with nearly 35,000 employees and more than 900 stores in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Austria. Action offers a varied range of more than 6,000 products from 13 categories at very low prices.

“We were impressed with the Bamboo Rose team’s retail expertise and their very different approach to PLM and sourcing, which focuses on speed and digital and is in the cloud,” said Simon Hathway, buying & merchandising director at Action. “The Bamboo Rose platform will support our continued international growth and effectively support sourcing surprising products at the lowest prices.”

Action chose Bamboo Rose for its PLM and sourcing solution to speed time to market, reduce manual workload and operations costs and provide the data integrity and visibility needed for its global sourcing operation.

“We’re hyperfocused on helping retailers shorten the product development timeframe, and one important component of that process is digital sourcing,” said Jonathan Baron, president, Bamboo Rose. “By going digital, retailers can cut extra cost and time out of the sourcing phase while gathering critical feedback from the supply chain – all without compromising product quality.”

Action is the latest customer to join Bamboo Rose’s significant value retailing and grocery portfolio, which also includes brands like Auchan, Woolworths, Shoprite and Family Dollar.

