Bank of America Reports Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results
18.7.2017 13:45 | Business Wire
Bank of America reported its second-quarter 2017 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed in the following ways:
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005666/en/
- Bank of America newsroom at http://newsroom.bankofamerica.com.
- Bank of America Investor Relations website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com.
- Business Wire’s news webpage at http://www.businesswire.com/portal/site/home/news.
Investor Conference Call information
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio will discuss the company’s results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the investor presentation, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is 79795.
Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website.
Replay information for Investor Conference Call
Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon ET on July 18 through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 25.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 47 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,500 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 34 million active users, including 23 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Visit the Bank of America newsroom for more Bank of America news, and click here to register for news email alerts.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005666/en/
Contact information
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America, 1.980.388.6780
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income), 1.212.449.3112
Reporters May Contact:
Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America, 1.646.855.1195
jerome.f.dubrowski@bankofamerica.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Mercer Sets Forth Bold New Ideas to Address the Sustainability of Global Retirement Systems18.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), today announced the launch of “Bold Ideas for Mending the Long Term Savings Gap, ” which addresses ways to improve the $70 trillion global retirement savings deficit. These ideas are part of Mercer’s ongoing commitment to exploring ways of improving financial security for individuals. Through four main themes, Mercer explores innovative responses to what Jacques Goulet, President of Health and Wealth, Mercer refers to as, “one of the greatest crises of our time, for which there is no silver bullet.” Mr. Goulet believes that the issue of financial security is not just about retirement but instead about broader financial wellness concerns that plague individuals at varied life stages. These financial concer
Telefónica Selects OT-Morpho’s Subscription Manager to Leverage Its Global IoT Offering18.7.2017 13:05 | Tiedote
OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, announces its collaboration with Telefónica, a leading Telecommunications service provider, to address the booming M2M and IoT market with OT-Morpho’s Subscription Manager. This partnership between OT-Morpho and Telefónica is a global agreement, with the service available to all Telefónica operators worldwide with a single platform hosted in OT-Morpho premises. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005638/en/ (Photo: Oberthur Technologies) OT-Morpho’s reactivity to propose an interoperable, scalable and group-wide commercial solution was critical in Telefónica’s decision. Through this partnership, OT-Morpho is providing Telefónica with the M2M subscription manager platform GSMA M2M rev. 3.1. The i
nbn and ADTRAN Ink Contract to Advance Broadband Access in Australia18.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the signing of a supply agreement to advance high-speed broadband access to the citizens of Australia. The executed supply agreement covers software, hardware and services, which includes commitments from both companies to support the ongoing nationwide network rollout. To date, a number of key milestones have already been completed and both companies successfully completed a GPON network interoperability proof-of-concept program of work. In addition, ADTRAN IT specialists have been working in a collaborative, agile development process with nbn’s IT team to implement ADTRAN’s standards-based, multi-vendor DPU management solution, utilizing an open microservices architecture. nbn’s Chief Network Deployment Officer, Kathrine Dyer said: “The rollout of the nbn™
ADTRAN and Deutsche Telekom Look to Ultra Broadband Evolution to Advance the Gigabit Society18.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the start of lab testing of the latest innovations in the G.fast standard, 212MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA) together with Deutsche Telekom (DT). DT is evaluating these ultra-broadband technologies using Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) deployment models allowing the use of existing cable infrastructure within the home. This will allow the rapid deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services with minimal disruption. The low cost per subscriber connection pays directly into achieving European Commission’s Gigabit Society goals. ADTRAN demonstrated the new 212MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum. This doubling of the usable spectrum allows service providers to deliver gigabit rates over a single copper pair, enabling robust fibr
Arabia CSR Network to Host GRI and CSR Trainings From Sep to Dec18.7.2017 10:23 | Tiedote
The Arab Region’s leading think tank and sustainability centre Arabia CSR Network will hold a host of trainings in the second half of 2017. Starting with a certified training on GRI Standards in July and a few more of the same in September and December, ACSRN will offer more trainings to build capacity of individuals and organisations in CSR and sustainability. A two-day training on Integrated Reporting will be held in October, an accredited 3 day CSR Advanced course in November and a one day workshop titled Materiality Matrix in October. August ACSRN will organise a one day GRI Standards Transition Module for interested participants. Arabia CSR Network offers these courses based on accredited content, combining it with their vast expertise in CSR, sustainability and reporting. They also deliver customised training sessions for in-house groups of delegates for both government and priva
Barclays and Angel CoFund Back Form3 in $5M Series A Funding18.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Form3, the cloud-based, end-to-end, secure platform for global payments processing, today announced it has secured strategic investment from Barclays, the Angel CoFund and several individual investors who have joined the existing shareholders in raising $5m. This latest funding will be used to continue building on Form3’s momentum in the UK and expand services across Europe and North America. Form3 will use this round of funding to continue expanding its API based Payments-as-a-Service platform to offer clients real-time and interbank payment types. In addition to the current offering for UK Faster Payments, Bacs, CHAPS, SEPA and SWIFT, Form3 will launch SEPA real-time services from November 2017 and US real-time from early 2018. Form3 plans to significantly expand its team to support its growth within the challenger bank and fintech community, as well as payment institutions, banks an
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme