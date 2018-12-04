Bella-Veneet Oy has been sold to Nimbus Boats Sweden AB

Embargoed until 4 December 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Swedish boat builder Nimbus Boats Sweden AB has acquired all of the shares in Bella-Veneet Oy on 28 November 2018. The production plant properties are not included in the transaction. Bella-Veneet Oy’s founder Raimo Sonninen will purchase the properties and lease them to Bella-Veneet Oy under a long-term lease. The boat business of Flipper Marin AB, which was acquired by Bella-Veneet Oy previously, will also be transferred to Nimbus Boats Sweden AB. Bella-Veneet Oy’s employees will transfer as old employees into the service of the new owner.

Bella-Veneet Oy has been operating under Raimo Sonninen’s leadership since 1970. The company has three plants in Kuopio and one in Luoto. They employ approximately 150 people. The company has three fibreglass boat ranges - Bella, Flipper and Aquador - and the new Falcon aluminium boat range. Exports into 25 countries account for 78% of production. The company’s collaboration with Brunswick Marine, the manufacturer of Mercury engines, began in 2003 when it became a minority shareholder in Bella-Veneet Oy. This collaboration will also continue after the transaction.

Nimbus Boats began its operations in 1968. Nimbus Group is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of leisure boats. Current and future boats are developed based on Nordic design and functionality aspects. High quality, seaworthiness, practicality and environmental awareness are characteristic of the products. In addition to the Nimbus brand, the company also develops, manufactures and sells the Alukin and Paragon Yachts brands globally. The head office of Nimbus is located in the GKSS harbour in Gothenburg, Sweden. Boats are sold to consumers through a global network of dealers. Approximately one half of sales are generated through wholly-owned dealers, and the other half through independent dealers. Exports account for 70% of production. The company’s estimated net sales for 2018 amount to SEK 500 million, and the company has 145 employees.

"The merger between these two boat manufacturers with a remarkably long history will provide synergy benefits in product development, procurement, production as well as distribution. Collaboration is key in the global market, and success will guarantee work for employees, subcontractors and dealers. Our aim is to manufacture high-quality desirable products at a competitive price," Raimo Sonninen says.