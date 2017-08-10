Bentley Announces Finalists in 2017 Be Inspired Awards Program Recognizing BIM Advancements in Infrastructure Design, Construction, and Operations
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced the finalists in the 2017 Be Inspired Awards program. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Ten independent jury panels comprising distinguished industry experts selected the 51 finalists from more than 400 nominations submitted by organizations in more than 50 countries.
The finalists will present their innovative projects to their peers, the jurors, industry thought leaders, and more than 120 members of the media as part of related infrastructure forums at The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference, October 10-12 in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
This gathering of leading professionals in the world of infrastructure design, construction, and operations will feature:
- thought-provoking keynotes by Bentley senior executives and prominent industry thought leaders
- live technology presentations from Bentley’s alliance partners – Microsoft, Siemens, Bureau Veritas, and Topcon
- opportunities for attendees to meet and have one-on-one discussions with awards finalists
- informative industry forums and panel discussions featuring speakers from Microsoft, Siemens, Bureau Veritas, Australia Road Research Board, Applied Research & Associates, Building and Construction Authority of Singapore, and more
- Be Inspired Awards finalists’ presentations on October 10 and 11
- evening ceremony and gala featuring announcement of the Be Inspired Awards winners on October 12
The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference is an ideal opportunity for management-level executives in engineering firms, architecture firms, construction companies, and government or owner-operator organizations responsible for the design, delivery, and/or operations of infrastructure to share best practices and meet infrastructure professionals from around the world. All those who submitted a nomination in the Be Inspired Awards program are also invited to attend.
Bentley Systems Chief Communications Officer Chris Barron said, “The Year in Infrastructure Conference is a one-of-a-kind networking and learning experience for infrastructure leaders from around the world. This year we have an unprecedented number of participants for the Be Inspired program, and are pleased to congratulate and acknowledge all of the participants for their excellent work and inspiring projects. Conference attendees will have the chance to meet the awards finalists, and see them present their projects, which represent this year’s most outstanding BIM advancements in global infrastructure.”
This year’s conference will be held for the first time in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, one of the most iconic buildings in Asia. The structural design of Marina Bay Sands was done by Arup and was Bentley’s 2010 Be Inspired Award winner for Innovation in Structural Engineering.
Mike Lee, vice president of sales, Marina Bay Sands, said, “Marina Bay Sands is honored to be the chosen venue for Bentley Systems’ first-to-Singapore conference. Our relationship with Bentley dates back to our construction days, as our iconic building was structurally engineered using Bentley Systems software. We look forward to welcoming Bentley and its delegates to our integrated resort to experience its multitude of business, leisure, and dining offerings under one roof.”
The Be Inspired Awards finalists for 2017 are as follows:
BIM Advancements in Bridges
- AECOM – Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge – (New Haven, Connecticut, United States)
- Arcadis-WSP/PB Joint Venture– Citylink Tulla Widening– (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)
- Long Jian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. – Heihe - Blagoveshchensk Heilongjiang River (Amur River) Road Bridge Project– (Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province, China)
BIM Advancements in Buildings and Campuses
- Morphosis – The Bloomberg Center – (New York, New York, United States)
- Shalom Baranes Associates – Cannon House Office Building Renewal – (Washington, District of Columbia, United States)
- WSP – 1 Blackfriars, London – (London, England, United Kingdom)
BIM Advancements in Construction
- China Construction Sixth Engineering Division, Tianjin University of Technology, Tianjin Tianhe-Cloud Building Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. – Sanya New Airport Reclamation Project – (Sanya, Hainan, China)
- JMC2 – Heaven Sent – (Simi Valley, California, United States)
- Leighton Asia – Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge – (Hong Kong)
BIM Advancements in Environmental Engineering
- NJS Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. – JICA Assisted Ganga Action Plan-II – (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India)
- Raymond Vogel Landschaften AG – New Landscape for New Hydropower Plant in Hagneck – (Hagneck, Canton Bern, Switzerland)
- Stream Environment Sdn. Bhd. – Automated Waste Collection System for Changi Airport Terminal 4 – (Singapore)
BIM Advancements in Manufacturing
- CPC Corporation, Taiwan – Talin No.12 Topping Unit Project– (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)
- PJSC Giprotyumenneftegaz – Central Production Facility, Novoportovskoye Field – (Tyumen Region, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Russia)
- Satria Technologies Sdn. Bhd. – Sustainable Solutions for Control and Protection Systems – (Klang, Selangor, Malaysia)
BIM Advancements in Mining and Offshore Engineering
- AMEC Foster Wheeler – Gruyere Project – (South Dorothy Hills, Western Australia, Australia)
- Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. – PL19-3 Oil Field Jacket Design and Development of ‘Fixed Offshore Structure Design Tool’ Software – (Tianjin, China)
- Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC – Design of Electro-Technical Solutions and Systems for Control of the Conductor Supported Platform of Filanovsky Field– (Caspian Sea, Astrakhan Region, Russia)
BIM Advancements in Municipal Operations
- AAM Group – Creating Singapore's National 3D Map Using Mobile Mapping – (Singapore)
- Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, PowerChina – Application of BIM Strategy for Shenzhen Qianhai Municipal Infrastructure – (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China)
- Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute – Construction and Design General Contracting of Retrofit Project at Haiyu East Line Municipal Road – (Sanya, Hainan Province, China)
BIM Advancements in Power Generation
- China Water Resource Pearl River Planning Surveying & Designing Co., Ltd – Wugachong Reservoir Project – (Pu'an County, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, China)
- COBA – Engineering and Environmental Consultants – Kholombidzo Hydro Power Electric Plant – (District of Blantyre, Malawi)
- PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Digital Delivery of Qiongzhong Pumped Storage Power Station – (Qiongzhong County, Hainan Province, China)
BIM Advancements in Project Delivery
- A Natural Gas Company – Implementation of a Comprehensive Technical Records & Information Management Program Powered by ProjectWise – (Canada)
- Ghafari Associates, LLC – General Motors Productivity Improvement Program – (Various Locations, Michigan, United States)
- Mott MacDonald and the Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture – East Section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel – (London, England, United Kingdom)
BIM Advancements in Rail and Transit
- China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co. Ltd.; Yungui Railway Yunnan Co. Ltd. – Application of BIM Strategy for Dali to Ruili Railway Project – (Baoshan, Yunnan Province, China)
- Jacobs/Zephyr UAS – Mapping 42 Miles of California High Speed Rail Corridor Utilizing UAVs – (Burbank to Los Angeles to Anaheim, California, United States)
- MRT Corporation Sdn. Bhd. – Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) SSP Line – (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
BIM Advancements in Reality Modeling
- CEDD-AECOM-The Earth Solutions – Development of Anderson Road Quarry Site – (Hong Kong)
- The Pennsylvania State University, Department of Architectural Engineering – Virtual Penn State Campus – (University Park, Pennsylvania, United States)
- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. – Sanborn3D HD Maps for Autonomous Driving: Santa Clara – (Santa Clara County, California, United States)
BIM Advancements in Roads
- AECOM (Poland) – Road Design and Inter-disciplinary Coordination of the E10 Avvakko-Lappeasuando Project – (Gällivare kommun, Norrbottens län, Sweden)
- CCCC First Highway Consultants Co., Ltd. – Application of BIM Strategy on the Transformation of Meiguan Expressway to Urban Road Design Project – (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China)
- CH2M Fairhurst JV – A9 Dualling - Glen Garry to Dalraddy – (Dalwhinnie, Highlands, United Kingdom)
BIM Advancements in Road and Rail Asset Performance
- New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) – NJDOT / Public Private Partnership of a Bentley-Hosted SUPERLOAD System for Oversize / Overweight Vehicle Permitting and Routing – (Trenton, New Jersey, United States)
- Oregon Department of Transportation – TransInfo – A Connected Data Environment for Transportation – (Salem, Oregon, United States)
- Highways England – Network Occupancy Management System (NOMS) – (Strategic Road Network, England, United Kingdom)
BIM Advancements in Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance
- AES Indianapolis Power and Light – T&D Implementation of Asset Risk at Indianapolis Power & Light – (Indianapolis, Indiana, United States)
- BP – Khazzan Central Information Store (CIS) – (Khazzan Field, Block 61, Ad Dhahirah Governorate, Oman)
- North Caspian Operating Company N.V. – Kashagan Oilfield Corrosion and Inspection Management Project in the North Caspian Sea and Bolashak Operating Production Facility – (Atyrau Region, North Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan)
BIM Advancements in Utilities Transmission and Distribution
- Hubei Electric Power Survey and Design Institute – Macheng Caijiazhai Wind Farm Project – (Macheng, Hubei Province, China)
- Pestech International Berhad – Automation and Integration of Substation Design Work for 230kV Project – (Kratie and Kampong Cham, Cambodia)
- Pacific Gas & Electric Company – Reality Modeling in Bentley Substation – (San Francisco, California, United States)
BIM Advancements in Water and Wastewater Plants
- Beijing Institute of Water – Tongzhou Water Works of Beijing South-to-North Water Diversion Project – (Beijing, China)
- Shanghai New Jinshan Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. – Xinjiang Water Purification No.2 Plant and Supporting Pipe Network – (Jinshan District, Shanghai, China)
- MWH Ltd. (operating in CiM6 alliance) – Netheridge STW – (Gloucester, England, United Kingdom)
BIM Advancements in Water Networks
- Manila Water Company, Inc. – Manila Water Natural Calamity Risk Resiliency and Mitigation Masterplan – (National Capital Region, Rizal Province, Philippines)
- Enorsul - Sanitation Services – Optimization of Water Distribution System and Reduction of Losses – (Olinda, Pernambuco, Brazil)
- AEGEA – AEGEA Prolagos Sewerage Master Plan 2041 – (Região dos Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
About The Be Inspired Awards Program and The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference
Since 2004, the Be Inspired Awards program has showcased excellence and innovation in the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure projects around the world. The Be Inspired Awards program is unique – the only competition of its kind that is global in scope and comprehensive in categories covered, encompassing all types of infrastructure projects. In the awards program, which is open to all users of Bentley software, independent panels of industry experts select finalists for each category. For additional information, visit www.bentley.com/BeInspired.
Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference is a global gathering of leading executives in the world of infrastructure design, construction, and operations. The conference features a series of presentations and interactive workshops exploring the intersection of technology and business drivers, and how they are shaping the future of infrastructure project delivery and asset performance.
Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference will include:
- The Buildings and Campuses Forum
- The Digital Cities Forum
- The Industrial Forum
- The Rail and Transit Forum
- The Roads and Bridges Forum
- The Utilities and Water Forum
- The Be Inspired Awards Ceremony
- Alliance Partner Pavilion and Sessions
- The Project Delivery Summit (by invitation only)
- The Infrastructure Asset Performance Summit (by invitation only)
- The CIO Summit (by invitation only)
The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference Sponsors
- Platinum: Microsoft
- Gold: ARC Advisory Group, BNP Media, Engineering News-Record, Informed Infrastructure, New Civil Engineer, PennEnergy, Reliabilityweb.com, SPAR 3D, Water & Wastewater International
For more details and a complete list of sponsors, including Silver level, click here.
The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference Alliance Partners
- Bureau Veritas
- Microsoft
- Siemens
- Topcon
The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference Supporting Partners
- Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE)
- Bluefield Research
- Building and Construction Authority, Singapore
- CEATI International, Inc.
- Chemtech Foundation
- FIG (International Federation of Surveyors)
- InfoNetrix
- Institution of Engineers, Singapore
- ISGF (India Smart Grid Forum)
- Korea BIM Association
- Newton-Evans Research Company
- OGC (Open Geospatial Consortium)
- Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau
- Your Singapore
- Zpryme
Media Day
On October 9, more than 120 journalists from leading media outlets around the globe will gather at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore for Bentley’s annual Media Day briefing. These journalists will also participate in The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference.
For additional information about The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference or to register, click here. Follow us on Twitter @bentleysystems and follow the news leading up to this event using these hashtags: #YII2017 and #GoingDigital. Like Bentley Systems on Facebook: http://facebook.com/bentleysystems, and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure – complemented by worldwide professional services and comprehensive managed services.
Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions.
Additional information about Bentley is available at www.bentley.com. For Bentley news as it happens, subscribe to an RSS feed of Bentley press releases and news alerts. Visit The Year in Infrastructure Conference website for highlights of Bentley’s premier thought-leadership event. To view a searchable collection of innovative infrastructure projects from the annual Be Inspired Awards, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks. To access a professional networking site that enables members of the infrastructure community to connect, communicate, and learn from each other, visit Bentley Communities.
To download the Bentley Infrastructure 500 Top Owners ranking, a unique global compendium of the top public- and private-sector owners of infrastructure based on the value of their cumulative infrastructure investments, visit BI 500.
Bentley, the “B” Bentley logo, Be, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
