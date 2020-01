Bibliotek och ungdomsgård till samma lokaler i närservicecentret Hertsi

Malmi’s own cinema, Kino Helios, is getting an upgrade 2.1.2020 08:12:00 EET | Tiedote

Kino Helios is Malmitalo’s own cinema, which has been operating since 1994. During the holiday break, Kino Helios’s cinema screen will be replaced and the entire sound system will be modernised to provide a better audio experience. The new screen will make the image wider and bring it closer to the viewers while also lowering it. Up until now, the screen has been too high for the viewers sitting in the first few rows in particular. As part of the upgrade, the cinema’s seats will also be numbered.