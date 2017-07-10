Biogen Appoints Amy Chevalier Efantis Vice President of Government Affairs

10.7.2017 14:30 | Business Wire

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Amy Chevalier Efantis as Vice President of Government Affairs, effective July 17.

Ms. Efantis brings to Biogen more than two decades of legislative, public policy, and advocacy experience in the biopharma industry and the public sector. She will lead the company’s federal and state government affairs activities from Biogen’s Washington, D.C., office.

She joins Biogen from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, where she led the company’s Washington-based Government Affairs and Public Policy team as Executive Director and Head of Office. Ms. Efantis was also a Senior Director for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), working with member companies on strategies related to legislation impacting the industry. Prior to her move to biopharma, she served as Legislative Director to former Alabama Congressman Artur Davis and as Senior Legislative Assistant to former Wisconsin Congressman Tom Barrett.

“We are pleased to welcome Amy to Biogen and our mission to innovate medicine in neuroscience,” said Susan Alexander, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services. “Her experience will be invaluable in our ongoing efforts to promote access to life-changing therapies in multiple sclerosis, to implement newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of Alzheimer's disease.”

Ms. Efantis holds an undergraduate degree in history and political science and a professional certification in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin.

