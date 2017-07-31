Biogen Appoints Anabella Villalobos Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences
31.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen’s BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development.
“We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines.”
Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal Synthesis Technologies. With over 25 years of industry experience in the areas of neuroscience and medicinal chemistry, she has been instrumental in the development of clinical candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and pain.
“Biogen has been an absolute pacesetter in developing breakthrough neurology medicines in the forms of biologics, small molecules, and new anti-sense oligonucleotide therapies for patients.” said Dr. Villalobos. “I am honored to lead Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences, and I look forward to accelerating our neuroscience discovery to find new approaches for the most challenging conditions of the brain.”
Before joining industry, Dr. Villalobos received a BS in Chemistry from the University of Panama, a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from The University of Kansas, and synthetic organic chemistry training at Yale University as a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Biogen’s business activities and potential of our commercial business and pipeline programs. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “except,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
