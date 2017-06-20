Biogen Appoints Ginger Gregory Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
20.6.2017 14:30 | Business Wire
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Ginger Gregory, PhD, as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 17.
Gregory, who was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Shire Pharmaceuticals, brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to Biogen. She will now lead the company’s global HR function and organizational strategy and will serve as a member of Biogen’s Executive Committee.
“It is exciting to have an HR leader of Ginger’s caliber join us at this time,” said Biogen Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. “Her extensive experience in our industry makes her especially attuned to the particular organizational and cultural priorities of a company like Biogen. Her expertise will be enormously valuable as we endeavor to attract, develop, and retain a supremely talented, culturally diverse workforce to execute on our mission to transform neuroscience and the treatment of neurological diseases.”
At Shire, Gregory helped lead the integration of several acquired companies, including Baxalta, while consolidating multiple business units into a single organization while overseeing the overhaul of the company’s HR systems globally. Her industry experience also includes HR leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis, working across commercial, R&D and corporate functions. She also served as chief human resources officer at Dunkin’ Brands.
“It is an honor to be entrusted with helping shape the workplace of such a dynamic and well respected industry leader,” said Gregory. “We will remain focused on attracting and cultivating the most talented individuals in our industry as we work to extend our neuroscience leadership and build a culture and operating model that enables individuals and the organization to thrive.”
Dr. Gregory holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts and received her PhD in industrial organizational psychology from George Washington University.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005372/en/
Contact information
Biogen
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jason Glashow, +1-781-464-3260
public.affairs@biogen.com
or
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Matt Calistri, +1-781-464-2442
IR@biogen.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Entrust Datacard Creates the Modern Authentication Solution with the Introduction of IntelliTrust Authentication Service20.6.2017 18:30 | Tiedote
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the launch of IntelliTrust authentication service – its new authentication cloud service with Mobile Smart Credential technology. This powerful, advanced adaptive authentication solution leverages the low touch deployment aspects of the cloud with new levels of intelligent identity capabilities to provide for a better user experience with stronger security in an easy-to-deploy model. Entrust Datacard is shaping the next generation of authentication through the seamless experience of intelligent identity across users and devices through a single unified experience across platforms. As organizations accelerate mobile and cloud deployment and introduce new digital transformation initiatives, the risk of cyber intrusion and the need for transparent, secure access hav
Final Rush for The 2017 .eu Web Awards Nomination Period20.6.2017 15:48 | Tiedote
The .eu Web Awards is a contest that provides a nice opportunity for well-built websites and stellar content creators to be recognized for their hard-earned efforts in their respective fields. The initiative has not only been advantageous to those nominated, as it also generates additional awareness to the benefits of joining the .eu and .ею community. Culminating during the Gala event on 21 November 2017, the winners in each of the five categories – The Leaders, Rising Stars, Laurels, House of .eu, and Better World – will be awarded a custom trophy and certificate, digital Web Awards icon, and an opportunity to film a one-minute video which will help to promote their website to the masses. “The goal of the initiative is to show our appreciation for the entire .eu and .ею community. We like to think of it as a chance for holders to further their ambitions and gain val
Schlumberger Recommends Stockholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by TRC Capital Corporation20.6.2017 15:39 | Tiedote
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) (“Schlumberger”) has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation (“TRC Capital”) to purchase up to 2 million shares of Schlumberger common stock, representing approximately 0.14 percent of Schlumberger’s shares of common stock outstanding. TRC Capital’s offer price of $65.63 per share is approximately 4.3 percent below the closing price per share of Schlumberger’s common stock on June 16, 2017, the last trading day before the commencement of TRC Capital’s offer. Schlumberger does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer, or its mini-tender offer documents. Because TRC Capital’s offer price is at a price below the current market price for Schlumberger’s common stock, Schlumberger recommends that stockholders reject this un
TSYS Extends Payments Agreement with Tesco Bank20.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has extended its payments agreement with Tesco Bank to continue supporting the bank’s credit card business in the UK. Under the agreement, TSYS will provide full customer account management services on its industry leading TS2® platform. Tesco Bank aims to be the bank for people who shop at Tesco and provides 8.1 million accounts and policies to customers. The bank offers a full range of core retail banking and general insurance products to meet the needs of Tesco shoppers. “TSYS has proven itself as the right partner for Tesco Bank as we continue to look for new and innovative ways to grow and improve our credit card business,” said David McCreadie, managing director, Tesco Bank. “With their outstanding client service and deep understanding of our business, we’re confident that they will continue to help us provide a seamless
YuppTV Teams up with Dharma Productions to Offer the Best of Movie Catalogue on YuppFlix20.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
YuppTV, world’s leading OTT brand for South-Asian content has entered into an alliance with Dharma Productions, one of the most successful productions houses in India today. As part of the association, YuppTV users across the globe, excluding India, can now watch various blockbusters by Dharma Productions, including Kapoor & Sons, Ok Jaanu, Brothers, Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), Humpty Dharma ki Dulhania and more. The movies will be available on YuppFlix, an on-demand movie streaming platform by YuppTV. Commenting on the association, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with the Dharma Production, one of the most renowned hubs for cinematic brilliance. The association is set to present our global users with an exciting collection of blockbusters by Dharma, including Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), Kapoor & Sons and m
DSI Rises to Challenger Position in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms20.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
DSI®, the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy, today announced its fifth consecutive placement on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms (MADP). This year’s position marks significant upward progress well into the Challenger quadrant and is placed as the 3rd highest for the Ability to Execute. “We are very excited about this year’s placement as a Challenger on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms,” said Matt McGraw, President & CEO, DSI. “DSI’s mission is to make our customers successful as it relates to all things inventory in the digital economy. We have always recognized that mobile first apps are key to digital supply chain execution. Our customers realize that the consumer experience is paramount in developing a digital supply chain
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme