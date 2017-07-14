Biogen to Present Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®)
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) will present data from its Alzheimer’s disease programs at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®) in London, July 16 - 20, 2017.
The planned poster presentations include:
-
Change from Baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Cognitive
and Functional Domains in PRIME, a Randomized Phase 1b Study of the
Anti-Amyloid Beta Monoclonal Antibody Aducanumab (BIIB037). Poster
1-053: July 16, 2017, 9:30 a.m. GMT+1. This new post-hoc analysis
shows the change in the cognitive and functional subscores, which are
derived from the previously reported clinical dementia rating (CDR)
score for the overall and early Alzheimer’s disease populations in the
1, 3, 6 and 10 mg/kg aducanumab fixed-dosing cohorts in Phase 1b.
This poster will be available concurrently with the session on the Investors section of the Biogen company website, www.Biogen.com.
- Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease Noted in Health Records up to 5 Years Prior to Diagnosis . Poster 2-275: July 17, 2017, 9:30 a.m. GMT+1. This analysis reports the documentation of cognitive and behavioral impairment from U.S. medical health records, prior to an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.
About Aducanumab
Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational compound being developed for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. Aducanumab is a human recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) derived from a de-identified library of B cells collected from healthy elderly subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment or cognitively impaired elderly subjects with unusually slow cognitive decline using Neurimmune’s technology platform called Reverse Translational Medicine (RTM). Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the development and potential benefits, safety and efficacy of investigational drugs, including aducanumab and results of certain clinical studies. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “except,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions, and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations include the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical trials or enrollment will take longer than expected, unexpected concerns may arise from additional data or analysis, including data, analysis or results obtained during our clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates, or we may encounter other unexpected hurdles which may be impacted by, among other things, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, failure to protect intellectual property and other proprietary rights, product liability claims, third party collaboration risks, and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
