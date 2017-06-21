Bionext Launches Biosight: an Online Platform That Will Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Research
21.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Bionext, a bioinformatics company, announces today the launch of BioSight, an online bio-simulation platform designed for efficient identification of possible side effects of potential drug treatments on the human body. As result of fifteen years of molecular biology R&D, BioSight uses a patented algorithm that is able to predict all of the potential biological targets that are at risk of interacting with a potential drug treatment. Available as Software as a Service (SaaS) or on-site, BioSight, at an affordable price and within a few hours, enables pharmaceutical and biomedical research professionals to better develop their molecules, reduce the failure rate during the clinical trial phase and, therefore, optimize their return on investment.
3.975 billion dollars per drug
That is the average total cost of R&D needed for pharmaceutical companies to launch a new drug on the world market.1 According to LEEM, out of 10,000 target molecules, 10 will become part of patents filed and only one of those will become part of a new drug being sold. The failure rate of drug candidates is particularly high and drug research is primarily abandoned late in the R&D process and advanced stages of clinical research when side effects are most likely to become apparent. These failures typically cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars.
It is also estimated that around 85% of these failures occur due to biological reasons linked to problems of effectiveness or toxicity caused by interactions between the drug and targets different than the one the drug is being developed for.
Digital technologies for accelerating therapeutic innovations
With its BioSight platform, Bionext’s ambition is to completely change the current process of developing and making medications- all thanks to digital technology. Goal: lower the entry cost to the therapeutic innovation market by offering thousands of small companies, laboratories and researchers with access to technologies that were previously out of their reach.
In order to accelerate the development of BioSight and to strengthen its position in the bioinformatics market, Bionext hopes to raise more than 5 million Euros in funding over the next 18 months.
1 How Much Does Pharmaceutical Innovation Cost? Forbes, 2013
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005740/en/
Contact information
Yucatan for Bionext
Caroline Prince
+33-1-53-63-27-35
bionext@yucatan.fr
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
The EuroMena Funds Successfully Concluded Its Nineteenth Deal by Investing in Retail Holding a Leading Diversified Retailer in Morocco21.6.2017 17:47 | Tiedote
EuroMena is pleased to announce the acquisition of a minority stake of Retail Holding SA (the “Group”), a leading Moroccan Retailer. Proceeds of the investment will mainly be used to fund the expansion of the Group. The Group was established in the mid-80s by Mr. Zouhair Bennani, initially as a single supermarket in Rabat, operating under the Hyper brand. Over the years the Group grew substantially, and is now one of the major retailers in Morocco. Retail Holding is the franchisee for French giant Carrefour, apparel retailer Kiabi, Virgin Megastore and fast food chain Burger King. The Group recently started its expansion to Africa by taking the control of CDCI (Compagnie de Distribution de Côte d’Ivoire), the second largest player in food distribution in Ivory Coast. It is now the number one player in the supermarket segment, the pioneer and only player in the hypercash segment, and a leader
Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Selects Nominum to Deliver a Faster, More Secure Internet21.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative, which provides phone, broadband internet and IPTV services to subscribers in Tennessee, has deployed the company’s industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe DNS software to improve speed, security and reliability of its broadband network. Additionally, Bledsoe will use Nominum N2™ ThreatAvert and N2 Secure Consumer to protect both its network and broadband subscribers from malicious cyberattacks like DDoS, phishing, ransomware and other malware. Bledsoe turned to Nominum to speed up DNS query resolution and ensure thorough safeguards are in place to keep malicious threats from slowing or otherwise negatively impacting performance of its network. With the increasing frequency and severity of cyberthreats impacting service provider networks and their customers, Ble
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to use the clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Ongoing and Future DARZALEX® Multiple Myeloma Trials21.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Adaptive Biotechnologies, the leader in combining Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and expert bioinformatics to profile T- and B-cell receptors of the adaptive immune system, announces it has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to utilize Adaptive’s NGS-based clonoSEQ Assay for measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with Multiple Myeloma (MM) who have been treated with DARZALEX (daratumumab). DARZALEX is a CD38-directed cytolytic antibody approved for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory MM. Under the terms of the collaboration, Adaptive will receive an undisclosed upfront technology access payment in addition to development funding and potential future milestone payments. Adaptive will be responsible for seeking regulatory approvals for and commercialization of the clonoSEQ Assay in MM. “Adaptive is thrilled to develop the technology to help measure the
Selection of Preferred Bidder for the Sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation21.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) hereby announces that its board of directors today resolved to select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan (“the Consortium”) a preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation (“TMC”). TMC was split from Toshiba Corporation on April 1, 2017, as a wholly owned subsidiary responsible for Toshiba’s memory business. This was done toward securing further management resources essential for the continued growth of the memory business, and to support Toshiba in enhancing its financial structure. Toshiba has determined that the Consortium has presented the best proposal, not only in terms of valuation, but also in respect to certainty of closing, retention of employees, and maintenance of sensitive technology within Japan. Follow
United Engine Corporation: Russian-French SaM146 engine surpasses 600,000 flight hours21.6.2017 14:26 | Tiedote
The Russian-French SaM146 engine that powers Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) airliners has logged over 620 thousand flight hours in operation. The SaM146 engine, produced within the 50/50 partnership between Safran and UEC, is successfully operated all around the world by well-known airlines such Russian Aeroflot, Mexican Interjet and Irish CityJet. UEC and Safran, PowerJet mother companies, are both exhibiting SaM146 engines at their respective stands at Paris Air Show 2017 in Le Bourget (France). SaM146 is an integrated power plant which includes the engine and the nacelle equipped by a thrust reverser. The deliveries of SaM146 and all the after-sales services are performed by PowerJet, a joint venture formed on the principles of equal representation by Safran Aircraft Engines and Russian UEC-Saturn (a part of the United Engine Corporation, UEC). UEC-Saturn is a develo
KAL Launches Open Banking Technology Ahead of Europe’s PSD2 Initiative21.6.2017 13:28 | Tiedote
KAL, a world-leading provider of banking software, is delighted to announce the launch of its new open banking technology designed to help banks get ready for the upcoming Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2). PSD2 will transform the European financial sector, establishing what is widely known as Open APIs for banking. PSD2 aims to increase competition and transparency in the European payments market, improve access to accounts and bolster internet banking security. KAL, a trusted provider of transaction software to banking giants around the world, will supply core technology to enable banks to achieve PSD2 compliance with its secure, scalable and cost-effective open banking solution, KTH for PSD2. This is just one of several technologies due to be launched by KAL as part of its KAL-Payments initiative. EU banks have until January 2018 to implement PSD2 APIs m
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme