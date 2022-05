Biotieteiden, terveyden ja ympäristön tutkimuksen uusissa akatemiahankkeissa korostuu tieteen monialaisuus ja korkea laatu

New Academy Projects in biosciences, health and environmental research emphasise multidisciplinary nature and high quality of science 30.5.2022 14:26:23 EEST | Press release

The Academy of Finland’s Research Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment today granted funding for 70 new Academy Projects, which include a total of 92 subprojects. The funding totals around 38 million euros and the success rate was about 17 per cent.