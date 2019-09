BIS enkät om valuta- och OTC-derivatmarknaden 2019

ECB announces changes to new targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) 12.9.2019 16:35:00 EEST | Uutinen

ECB press release 12 September 2019 Interest rate on TLTRO III operations to be reduced Rate can be as low as the average interest rate on deposit facility Maturity extended to three years, from two years, with repayment option after two year The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to modify some of the key parameters of the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) to preserve favourable bank lending conditions, ensure the smooth functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism and further support the accommodative stance of monetary policy. First, in terms of the pricing of TLTRO III, the previously announced 10-basis point spread above the average interest rate of the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations (MROs) and, for counterparties exceeding their lending benchmark, above the average interest rate on the deposit facility, will no longer be applied. The interest rate for TLTRO III will therefore be equal to