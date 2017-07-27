BlackRock laajentaa korko-ETF-valikoimaansa uudella globaalisti sijoittavalla joukkolaina-ETF:llä

BlackRockilta on tullut uusi maailmanlaajuisesti sijoittava joukkolaina-ETF, jonka avulla sijoittajat voivat sijoittaa yhteen maailman suosituimmista korkoindekseistä. iShares Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (AGGG) -rahaston avulla sijoittajat voivat hajauttaa sijoituksiaan investointiluokan joukkolainoihin eri valuuttojen, alueiden ja toimialojen kesken. Rahasto on fyysisesti replikoiva, eli se ostaa indeksiin kuuluvia joukkolainoja. Rahaston kulusuhde on 0,10 %.

Rahasto seuraa Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate -indeksiä, joka on johtava investointiluokan joukkolainoja 24 eri valuuttamarkkinalla mittaava indeksi ja yksi maailman seuratuimpia korkoindeksejä. Indeksi sisältää valtionlainoja, julkishallinnon liikkeellelaskemia joukkolainoja, yrityslainoja sekä arvopaperistettuja kiinteäkorkoisia obligaatioita sekä kehittyneiden että kehittyvien markkinoiden yhtiöiltä.

Brett Olson, iSharesin EMEA-alueen korkosijoitusten johtaja sanoo:

”Sijoittajat hajauttavat yhä enemmän joukkolainasijoituksiaan suojatakseen salkkujaan äkillisiltä markkinaliikkeiltä. Tämä ETF tarjoaa mahdollisuuden sijoittaa laajasti joukkolainoihin, minkä vuoksi sijoittajat säästyvät aikaa ja resursseja vievältä yksittäisten joukkolainojen valitsemiselta.

Korkomarkkinoiden kehittyessä edelleen sijoittajat etsivät aiempaa enemmän ETF:ien tarjoamaa hajautusta ja joustavuutta ja käyttävät ETF:iä perinteisten arvopaperien rinnalla. Valikoimassamme on 84 eri UCITS joukkolaina-ETF:ää. Ne tarjoavat sijoittajille rakennuspalikoita, jotka toimivat osakemarkkinariskien vastapainona ja joiden avulla saa tasaista tulovirtaa.”

KPMG:n äskettäin tekemän selvityksen mukaan 60 % haastatelluista varainhoitajista ja sijoitusneuvojista käyttää korkotuotteita osana sijoitussalkkuja. Tällä hetkellä joukkolaina-ETF:iin* on sijoitettu 142 miljardia dollaria, sillä sijoittajat sijoittavat kasvavassa määrin muihin omaisuusluokkiin kuin osakkeisiin ja käyttävät näihin omaisuusluokkiin sijoittamisessa indeksituotteita.

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BlackRock expands fixed income range with global aggregate bond ETF

London, 23rd November 2017 – BlackRock has launched a global aggregate bond exchange traded fund (ETF), offering investors access to one of the most popular fixed income indices.

The iShares Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (AGGG)is a way to achieve diversified exposure to investment grade bonds, spread across currency, region and sector. The fund is physically-replicating, meaning it holds the underlying bonds of the index, and has a competitive total expense ratio of 0.10%. The fund launches with currency-hedged share classes, including US Dollar (AGGU), Sterling (AGBP) and Euro (AGGH).

The fund tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index - a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets that is one of the most widely followed fixed income indices. The index provides exposure to treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets companies.

Brett Olson, head of iShares Fixed Income EMEA, commented: “Investors are increasingly diversifying their bond allocation to protect their portfolios from potential sudden market moves. This ETF provides access to broad fixed income exposure meaning investors can avoid the time and resource-consuming task of picking out individual bonds.

“As the broader fixed income market continues to evolve, investors are increasingly seeking the diversification and flexibility that ETFs can offer, and using them alongside traditional security selection. Our 84-strong UCITS bond ETF range provides investors with fixed income building blocks that can act as ballast against equity market risk, while pursuing a consistent income.”

A recent survey by KPMG found that 60% of the wealth managers and advisers polled used fixed income products in portfolio construction. To date, $142 billion has been globally deployed into bond ETFs*, as investors increasingly look beyond equities and use index products to gain exposure to other asset classes.

