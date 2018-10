BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $7.54, or $7.52 as adjusted

$6.4 trillion of AUM, up 8% year-over-year, including $28 billion of net AUM added from strategic transactions

$11 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows, led by iShares®, active multi-asset and illiquid alternatives

2% growth in revenue year-over-year driven by 4% base fee growth and 18% technology services revenue growth, partially offset by lower performance fees

1% increase in operating income year-over-year also reflects $42 million of transaction-related expense

31% diluted EPS growth (27% as adjusted) driven by higher nonoperating income and a lower effective tax rate

$500 million of share repurchases in the current quarter and $3.13 dividend per share

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

“BlackRock’s third quarter results highlight the resilience of our differentiated platform and our ability to generate organic growth,even in the face of significant industry headwinds. Our holistic,client-centric approach brings together our global product breadth, portfolio construction capabilities, digital tools and industry-leading technology, and positions us well to deliver long-term value to clients and shareholders.

“BlackRock generated $11 billion of long-term net inflows in the third quarter, despite more than $30 billion of institutional non-ETF index equity outflows that resulted from de-risking associated withongoing divergent monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty.

Over the last twelve months, total net inflows of $177 billion reflect continued growth in key areas of our business, including iShares, multi-asset solutions, illiquid alternatives and Aladdin.

“We continue to build and evolve our business in order to stay ahead of clients’ needs and industry disruption, and completed several strategic transactions during the quarter to accelerate future growth. We are more confident than ever before in our ability to be a strategic partner to clients as a result of our broad array of integrated investment and technology offerings.”

BlackRockin Q3 2018 tulostiedote kokonaisuudessaan liitteenä.