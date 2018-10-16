BlackRock tuo vastuullisen sijoittamisen valtavirtaan uusilla ETF-rahastoillaan, mallisalkuillaan ja data-analytiikallaan

iSharesin uusi vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core ETF -rahastojen sarja tuo ympäristöön, yhteiskuntaan ja hallinnointiin liittyvät tekijät (ESG) sijoitussalkkujen ytimeen. iSharesin ETF-rahastojen ESG-tietojen julkistaminen, mallisalkut ja analyysityökalut lisäävät läpinäkyvyyttä ja helpottavat sijoittamista. BlackRock ennustaa ESG-ETF:iin sijoitettujen varojen ylittävän 400 miljardin dollarin rajan globaalisti vuoteen 2028 mennessä.

Helsinki, 23.10.2018 – BlackRock on julkistanut uuden sarjan vastuullisen sijoittamisen (ESG) ETF-rahastoja, ESG-dataa, mallisalkkuja ja salkkuanalyysejä yksinkertaistaakseen vastuullista sijoittamista kasvavalle joukolle sijoittajia, jotka haluavat linkittää omat arvonsa pitkän aikavälin sijoitustavoitteisiinsa.

BlackRock toi Core ETF -sarjan Euroopan markkinoille neljä vuotta sitten auttaakseen pitkällä aikavälillä sijoittavia rakentamaan aiempaa älykkäämpiä ja arvokkaampia sijoitussalkkuja. Kuusi uutta vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core ETF -rahastoa perustuu sarjan menestykseen uudenlaisina sijoitustuotteina, ja ne täydentävät iSharesin olemassa olevaa 15 rahaston ESG UCITS ETF-sarjaa.

Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman, BlackRock, sanoo: “On selvää, että sellaisten sijoittajien joukko kasvaa, jotka haluavat tehdä sijoituspäätöksensä arvojensa mukaisesti. Heidän sijoitussalkkujensa vastuullisuuden läpinäkyvyyden lisääntyminen auttaa heitä arvioimaan mahdollisia ESG:hen liittyviä riskejä ja mahdollisuuksia. Vastuullisesti toimivat yritykset kestävät hyvin kolhuja ja markkinamuutoksia, joten vastuullisessa sijoittamisessa kysymys ei enää ole ”miksi?” vaan ”miksi ei?”

iSharesin vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core-sarja (iShares Sustainable Core Suite)

Vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core-sarjaan kuuluu kuusi uutta ESG ETF -rahastoa. Ne seuraavat sellaisia MSCI-indeksejä, jotka sulkevat pois aseet, ydinaseet, tupakan, lämpöhiilen ja öljyhiekan sekä yritykset, jotka eivät noudata Yhdistyneiden Kansakuntien Global Compact -periaatteita. Jos sijoittaja haluaa välttää näihin liiketoiminta-alueisiin sijoittamista, hänelle on tarjolla aiempaa laajempi sarja yksinkertaisia välineitä, joita he voivat käyttää salkkunsa rakennuspalikkoina samaan hintaan kuin muilla Core-rahastoilla.

Rahaston nimi Kaupankäynti-tunnus Kulusuhde (TER) iShares MSCI World ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAWD 20 peruspistettä iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAJP 20 peruspistettä iShares MSCI Emerging Markets IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAEM 18 peruspistettä iShares MSCI Europe ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAEU 12 peruspistettä iShares MSCI EMU ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAUM 12 peruspistettä iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF SASU 7 peruspistettä

Stephen Cohen, Head of iShares EMEA, BlackRock, sanoo: “Eurooppalaiset sijoittajat keskittyvät etsimään enemmän vastinetta rahoilleen ja heillä on käytettävissään entistä parempaa tekniikkaa ja työkaluja. He voivatkin nyt kehittää tapaansa rakentaa salkkujaan haluttujen tuottojen aikaansaamiseksi. iSharesin uusien Core-rahastojen avulla vastuullinen sijoittaminen on nyt yhtä helppoa kuin ’perinteinen’ sijoittaminen. iSharesin Core-ETF:t ovat helpottaneet sijoittamista selvästi, ja uskomme, että uusi rahastosarja tuo vastuullisen sijoittamisen sijoittajien salkkujen ytimeen.”

MSCI:n pääjohtaja Baer Pettit sanoo: “Sijoittajat ja varainhoitajat vaativat meiltä yhä useammin sijoituskohteiden poissulkemista ESG-tekijöiden pohjalta, jotta he voivat hallinnoida salkkujaan tehokkaasti. Uusien rahastojen markkinoille tuominen tukee MSCI:n sitoutumista kehittyvän sääntelyn seuraamiseen ja sellaisten innovatiivisten indeksiratkaisujen tarjoamiseen, jotka ottavat huomioon kaikki sijoitustrendit ja sijoittajien tarpeet. Tässä tapauksessa MSCI loi valmiin ESG-tekijöihin perustuvan poissulkevan indeksin, jota asiakkaiden on helppo käyttää.”

ESG-malleja ja tietotyökaluja sijoittamisen helpottamiseksi

BlackRockin teknologian – ESG-datan, salkkujen rakennusmallien ja riskienarviointityökalujen – avulla on mahdollista luopua vastuullisen sijoittamisen joko-tai-mallista:

iShares.com -osoitteessa avoimesti saatavilla oleva ESG-data antaa sijoittajille hyvän näkyvyyden ESG-tuotteiden mittareihin, hiili-intensiteettiin ja liiketoiminnan sitoutumiseen. Sivuilla on tästä päivästä lähtien tietoa kolmestakymmenestä ETF:stä mukaan lukien vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core-sarjaan kuuluvat ETF:t ja vastaavat iSharesin Core-sarjan tuotteet. Tulevan vuoden aikana kaikkien iSharesin rahastojen tiedot tuodaan julki. Tämä on osa koko BlackRockin laajuista aloitetta helpottaa asiakkaiden pääsyä ESG-dataan ja vastuullisuuteen liittyviin näkemyksiin sekä sijoitusprosessiimme maailmanlaajuisesti.

-osoitteessa avoimesti saatavilla oleva ESG-data antaa sijoittajille hyvän näkyvyyden ESG-tuotteiden mittareihin, hiili-intensiteettiin ja liiketoiminnan sitoutumiseen. Sivuilla on tästä päivästä lähtien tietoa kolmestakymmenestä ETF:stä mukaan lukien vastuullisen sijoittamisen Core-sarjaan kuuluvat ETF:t ja vastaavat iSharesin Core-sarjan tuotteet. Tulevan vuoden aikana kaikkien iSharesin rahastojen tiedot tuodaan julki. Tämä on osa koko BlackRockin laajuista aloitetta helpottaa asiakkaiden pääsyä ESG-dataan ja vastuullisuuteen liittyviin näkemyksiin sekä sijoitusprosessiimme maailmanlaajuisesti.

BlackRock tuo sijoitusneuvojien ja itsenäisten varainhoitajien käyttöön viisi strategista ESG-mallisalkkua, joilla on erilaiset riskiprofiilit ja jotka voidaan toteuttaa käyttämällä UCITS iShares ETF:iä.



BlackRockin Aladdin-alusta mahdollistaa myös salkkutason ESG-analyysin ja raportoinnin, jotka auttavat sijoittajia ymmärtämään riskejä ja mahdollisuuksia paremmin. Aladdin seuraa ESG-arvosanoja ja konkreettisia mittareita ja arvioi näiden vaikutuksen salkun kokonaistuottoihin.

Vastuullisen sijoittamisen käännekohta

BlackRock uskoo, että ESG-ETF:iin sijoitettujen varojen määrä kasvaa voimakkaasti seuraavan vuosikymmenen aikana, koska sekä yksityis- että instituutiosijoittajien kiinnostus niitä kohtaan kasvaa vahvasti. BlackRockin ennusteiden mukaan ESG-ETF:iin sijoitettujen varojen odotetaan nousevan nykyisestä 25 miljardista dollarista yli 400 miljardiin dollariin vuoteen 2028 mennessä. ESG-ETF:ien nopea kasvu lisää ETF:ien osuutta ESG-rahastoista (ml. sekä ETF:t että perinteiset rahastot) nykyisestä 3 prosentista 21 prosenttiin vuoteen 2028 mennessä*.[1]

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

Vastuullinen sijoittaminen BlackRockissa

BlackRock on kauan uskonut, että vastuullisuuteen liittyvillä tekijöillä – aina yritysten hallitusten kokoonpanosta henkilöstöhallintoon ja ilmaston muutokseen – on pitkällä aikavälillä aitoja taloudellisia vaikutuksia. Tämä vaikuttaa yhä vahvemmin sijoitusprosessiin. iSharesin rahastojen lisäksi BlackRock hallinnoi laajaa joukkoa vastuullisen sijoittamisen ratkaisuja kattavista ESG-strategioista temaattisiin ja vaikuttavuusstrategioihin, joiden avulla asiakkaat voivat sijoittaa pääomansa YK:n kestävän kehityksen tavoitteita noudattaen. Lisäksi BlackRock hallinnoi yhtä maailman suurimmista uudistuvan energian rahastoista. BlackRock jatkaa skaalautuvien tuotteiden ja räätälöityjen ratkaisujen rakentamista käyttämällä kaikkia omaisuusluokkia – listattuja osakkeita ja lainoja, yksityistä uusiutuvaa energiaa, hyödykkeitä ja reaaliomaisuutta. Tässä se hyödyntää syvällistä osaamistaan alfa-sijoittamisessa ja indeksistrategioissa.

BlackRock

BlackRock auttaa sijoittajia rakentamaan taloudellisesta tulevaisuuttaan. Asiakkaidemme varainhoitajana tarjoamme heille sijoitus- ja teknologiaratkaisuja, joita he tarvitsevat tehdessään suunnitelmia tavoitteidensa saavuttamiseksi. BlackRock hallinnoi asiakkaidensa puolesta maailmanlaajuisesti 6 440 miljardin dollarin varoja (30.9.2018). Lisätietoja: www.blackrock.comTwitter: @blackrock | Blogi: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

iShares iShares vastaa sijoittajien muuttuviin tarpeisiin avaamalla mahdollisuuksia eri markkinoilla. iSharesilla on yli kahdenkymmenen vuoden kokemus ETF-rahastoista, joita sillä on maailmanlaajuisesti yli 800. iSharesin hallinnoimat varat ovat yli 1 800 miljardia dollaria (30.9.2018). iShares vie finanssialaa jatkuvasti eteenpäin. BlackRockin ammattimainen salkunhoito ja riskinhallinta ovat iShares-rahastojen taustalla. BlackRockin hallinnoitavaksi on uskottu enemmän varoja kuin millekään muulle sijoitusyhtiölle. [1]

BlackRock Takes Sustainable Investing Mainstream with New ETFs, Model Portfolios and Data Analytics

New iShares Sustainable Core ETF suite puts Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) funds at the heart of portfolios

ESG data disclosure on iShares ETFs, model portfolios, and analysis tools to bring transparency and make implementation easier

BlackRock predicts global ESG ETF assets will rise to US$400 Billion by 2028* [2]

Helsinki, 23 October 2018 – BlackRock has unveiled a new set of sustainable exchange traded funds (ETFs), ESG data disclosures, model portfolios and portfolio analytics to deliver a simplified sustainable investment experience to the growing number of investors seeking to align their values with their long-term financial objectives.

BlackRock pioneered the Core ETF series in Europe four years ago to help long-term investors construct smarter, better value portfolios. The six new Sustainable Core ETFs build on the success of this range in establishing a new standard of investment access, and complement iShares’ existing 15-strong range of ESG UCITS ETFs.

Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman of BlackRock, says: “It is clear that there is a growing movement of investors who want to align their investment decisions with their values and beliefs. Increased transparency on the sustainability profile of their investment portfolios will enable investors to understand the potential ESG-related risks and opportunities they are exposed to. Strong ESG performers are more resilient and this has led to an irreversible move from an era of asking “why?” to “why not?” in sustainable investing.”

Introducing the iShares Sustainable Core Suite

The Sustainable Core suite consists of six new ESG ETF funds that track MSCI indices that screen out controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, civilian firearms,tobacco, companies implicated in the violation of the United Nations Global Compact principles, thermal coal and oil sands. Investors looking to avoid exposure to these business activities now have an even broader set of simple, accessible tools, at the same price point as Core building blocks:

Fund name Ticker Total Expense Ratio iShares MSCI World ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAWD 20 bps iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAJP 20bps iShares MSCI Emerging Markets IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAEM 18bps iShares MSCI Europe ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAEU 12bps iShares MSCI EMU ESG Screened UCITS ETF SAUM 12bps iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF SASU 7bps

Stephen Cohen, Head of iShares EMEA at BlackRock, added: “A greater focus on value for money and the availability of better technology and tools is empowering European investors to evolve how they build portfolios to achieve intended outcomes. With the iShares Sustainable Core suite, sustainable investing is now as easy as ‘traditional’ investing. Just as iShares Core ETFs have dramatically simplified the investor experience, we believe this complementary range will play a key role in bringing sustainable investing to the heart of investor portfolios.”

Baer Pettit, President at MSCI, commented: “We are observing a growing demand amongst asset owners and wealth managers for exclusions based on environmental, social and governance criteria that will enable them to efficiently manage their investment portfolios. This launch underpins MSCI’s commitment to monitor the evolving regulatory framework and to provide innovative index solutions that address the full spectrum of investor trends and needs. In this instance, MSCI has created an off-the-shelf index with ESG screens that is easy for our clients to use and implement.”

ESG models and data tools to improve the ESG investment experience

BlackRock technology is also making it possible to break out of the ‘either/or’ model of sustainable investing with new enhancements in ESG data, portfolio construction and risk evaluation tools:

Transparent ESG data on iShares.com will create greater transparency for investors on ESG product metrics, carbon intensity and business involvement, starting today with 30 ETFs spanning the Sustainable Core range and the existing equivalent iShares Core products and extended to the full iShares range over the coming year. This is part of a firm-wide initiative to expand access to ESG data and sustainability-related insights for clients and across our investment processes globally.

will create greater transparency for investors on ESG product metrics, carbon intensity and business involvement, starting today with 30 ETFs spanning the Sustainable Core range and the existing equivalent iShares Core products and extended to the full iShares range over the coming year. This is part of a firm-wide initiative to expand access to ESG data and sustainability-related insights for clients and across our investment processes globally.

BlackRock is launching five strategic ESG model portfolios for financial advisers and independent asset managers in a range of risk profiles and implemented through UCITS iShares ETFs.



BlackRock’s Aladdin also provides portfolio-level ESG analysis and reporting that helps investors better understand risks and opportunities, by monitoring ESG scores and tangible metrics to determine their impact on overall portfolio returns.

Tipping point moment for sustainable investing

BlackRock expects that ESG ETFs assets under management will rise dramatically in the next decade driven by increased interest from retail investors as well as continued strong demand from institutions. According to BlackRock projections, ESG ETF fund assets are expected to grow from US$25 billion today to more than US$400 billion by 2028. The rapid growth in ESG ETFs will increase the ETF share of total ESG ETF and mutual fund assets from 3% today to 21% by 2028*.[3]

About Sustainable Investing at BlackRock

BlackRock has long believed that sustainability-related issues – from board composition to human capital management to climate change – have real long-term financial impacts, with increasing relevance in the investment process.

Beyond iShares funds, BlackRock currently manages a broad suite of dedicated sustainable investment solutions, ranging from broad ESG strategies to thematic and impact strategies that allow clients to align their capital with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. BlackRock also manages one of the largest renewable power funds globally. With deep expertise in alpha-seeking and index strategies, across public equity and debt, private renewable power, commodities and real asset strategies, BlackRock continues to build scalable products and customized solutions across asset classes.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018. iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.1

1 Based on $6.44 trillion in AUM as of 30 September 2018

For investors in Finland

The funds mentioned are registered for public distribution in Finland and are authorised by the Finanssivalvonta (Fiva), the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), in Finland. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. This document is strictly confidential and may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited.

