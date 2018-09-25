BlackRock vahvistaa megatrendejä hyödyntävää temaattisten rahastojen sarjaa

Maailman taloudessa, yhteiskunnassa ja teknologian alalla tapahtuvat valtavat muutokset tarjoavat houkuttelevia sijoitusmahdollisuuksia. BlackRock tarjoaa sijoittajille mahdollisuuden hyödyntää megatrendejä: se vahvistaa temaattisten rahastojen sarjaansa kolmella aktiivisesti hallinnoidulla osakerahastolla ja yhdellä osake-ETF-rahastolla.

Megatrendit ovat globaaleja talouden, yhteiskunnan, teknologian ja demografian muutoksia, jotka vaikuttavat ihmisten jokapäiväiseen elämään ja joiden merkityksen arvioidaan kasvavan tulevina vuosikymmeninä. BlackRock on laajentanut tuotevalikoimaansa tarjotakseen vaihtoehtoja sijoittajille, jotka haluavat tehostaa sijoitussalkkujaan sijoittamalla megatrendien ytimessä oleviin liiketoimintoihin, toimialoihin ja maihin. Näihin lukeutuvat teknologiset läpimurrot, muutokset talouden voimasuhteissa, ilmastonmuutos, väestönrakenteen muutokset jo nopea kaupungistuminen.

Kolme uutta aktiivisesti hallinnoitua osakerahastoa ovat:

• Tulevaisuuden liikenne -rahasto BGF Future of Transport, jonka salkunhoitajina toimivat Alastair Bishop, Charles Lilford ja Hannah Gray

• Seuraavan sukupolven teknologia -rahasto BGF Next Generation Technology, jonka salkunhoitajana toimii Tony Kim

• Finanssiteknologiarahasto BGF FinTech, jonka salkunhoitajana toimii Vasco Moreno

Uudet rahastot vahvistavat aktiivisesti hallinnoitujen temaattisten rahastojen sarjaa, johon kuuluu myös aiemmin perustettu uuden energian BGF New Energy -rahasto.

Elisabeth Sterner, BlackRockin yksityisasiakasliiketoiminnan Pohjoismaiden-johtaja sanoo:

”Salkunhoidon täytyy pysyä muuttuvan maailman tahdissa. Kun sijoittamista lähestyttiin aiemmin erikoistumalla eri maihin, alueisiin, toimialoihin, sijoitustyyleihin tai yritysten markkina-arvoon, globalisaatio ja teknologian kehittyminen ovat poistaneet fyysiset ja ’näkymättömät’ sijoittamisen raja-aidat. Sijoituspäätöksiä ohjaa mahdollisten muutosten tunnistaminen. Kun megatrendit jatkavat maailman muuttamista, sijoittajilla on ainutlaatuinen mahdollisuus rakentaa salkkunsa niin, että pääsevät hyötymään näistä muutoksista.”

Uusi iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF (LOCK) -rahasto on lisäys yhdeksän temaattisen ETF-rahaston sarjaan, joissa hallinnoidaan yhteensä 4,4 miljardin dollarin* varoja. Rahasto seuraa STOXX Global Digital Security -indeksiä. Siihen kuuluu kehittyneiden ja kehittyvien markkinoiden yhtiöitä, jotka tekevät merkittävää liikevaihtoa digitaaliseen turvallisuuteen liittyvillä aloilla. Näillä yhtiöillä on kasvupotentiaalia suurien rakenteellisten muutosten ansiosta, esimerkiksi esineiden internetin laajeneminen lisää tarvetta digiturvaratkaisuille.

Matti Tammi, BlackRockin ETF- ja indeksisijoittamisen liiketoimintojen Pohjoismaiden-johtaja sanoo: ”Teknologian ja datan kehitys auttaa kehittämään tuotteita, joiden avulla sijoittajat voivat hyödyntää tiettyjä trendejä. Samalla autamme heitä tarkastelemaan, kuinka tehokkaasti heidän sijoitussalkkunsa saavuttavat niille asetetut tavoitteet. Yhä useammat sijoittajat käyttävät ETF-rahastoja muuhunkin kuin yleisosakemarkkinaan sijoittamiseen, ja siksi keskitymme laajentamaan valikoimaa, jonka avulla voi rakentaa tulevaisuuden trendit huomioivia älykkäitä sijoitussalkkuja.”

Lisätietoja: https://www.blackrock.com/fi/ammattimainen-sijoittaja/teemat/megatrendit/megatrends-in-action

BlackRock bolsters thematics range to harness the power of megatrends

19 September 2018, London – Seismic shifts occurring in the world’s economic, social and technological landscapes offer compelling investment opportunities. BlackRock is giving investors the ability to tap these “megatrends” by enhancing its thematic funds range with three actively-managed equity funds and an equity exchange traded fund (ETF).

Megatrends are global economic, social, technological and demographical shifts that impact our everyday lives and are expected to become more important over the coming decades. BlackRock has expanded its product range to provide choices for investors looking to build smarter portfolios with exposure to the businesses, industries and countries that sit at the very heart of megatrends, including technological breakthroughs, shifting economic power, climate change, demographic change, and rapid urbanisation.

The three new actively-managed equity funds are:

BGF Future of Transport Fund , managed by Alastair Bishop, Charles Lilford, Hannah Gray

, managed by Alastair Bishop, Charles Lilford, Hannah Gray BGF Next Generation Technology Fund , managed by Tony Kim

, managed by Tony Kim BGF FinTech Fund, managed by Vasco Moreno

They join the existing BGF New Energy fund to enhance the actively-managed thematic suite of funds.

Nigel Bolton, Co-Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock's Active Equity Platform, comments: “Portfolio management must keep pace with the world in which we invest. While previous approaches have looked at specialisation by country, region, sector, style or market cap, globalisation and technological advancements have removed physical and ‘invisible’ barriers’ to investing. Identifying the potential for change is a key driver of investment decision-making, and, as these megatrends continue to shape the world, there is extraordinary opportunity for investors to build portfolios to catch the tailwinds of these changes.”

The new iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF (LOCK) joins a nine-strong thematic ETF range, which cumulatively has $4.4bn in assets under management*. The fund tracks the STOXX Global Digital Security Index, which is composed of developed and emerging market companies which are generating significant revenues from specific sectors associated with digital security. These companies exhibit growth potential due to major structural drivers including the expansion of the internet of things leading to an increased need for digital security solutions.

Rob Powell, Lead Strategist, iShares Thematic Investing, comments: “Better technology and data is aiding the development of products that help investors capture specific trends, and empowering people to question how effective their portfolios are in achieving intended outcomes. As more and more investors are getting to know ETFs beyond the broad equity market exposures, our focus is on expanding this choice of tools to build future-smart portfolios.”

*as of 30 June 2018

