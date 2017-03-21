BlackRockilta Euroopan markkinoille kaksi dollarimääräistä joukkolaina-ETF:ää

26.6.2017 15:23 | BlackRock

Sijoittajat haluavat yhdistää aktiivisen ja passiivisen sijoittamisen

BlackRock on tuonut markkinoille kaksi uutta korkotuotteisiin sijoittavaa pörssinoteerattua rahastoa (exchange traded fund, ETF), joiden avulla voi sijoittaa Yhdysvaltojen joukkolainoihin entistä kohdennetummin.

iShares $ Intermediate Credit Bond UCITS ETF (ICBU) sijoittaa joukkoon yhdysvaltalaisia investointiluokan joukkolainoja, joiden erääntymispäivä vaihtelee yhden ja kymmenen vuoden välillä. Rahasto sijoittaa laajaan kirjoon joukkolainoja: investointiluokan yrityslainoihin, valtionlainoihin sekä ylikansallisiin, paikallisten viranomaisten liikkeeseen laskemiin sekä muiden kuin Yhdysvaltojen valtionlaitosten liikkeeseen laskemiin joukkolainoihin. Rahaston tuottopotentiaali on verrattavissa saman maturiteetin Yhdysvaltojen valtionlainojen tuottoihin.

iShares $ TIPS 0–5 UCITS ETF (TIP5) sijoittaa inflaatiolta suojattuihin valtion velkasitoumuksiin. Rahaston tavoitteena on suojata inflaatiolta alemmalla korkoriskillä ja tarjota samalla kasvumahdollisuuksia. Kohdeindeksiin kuuluvien dollarimääräisten joukkolainojen duraatio vaihtelee nollan ja viiden vuoden välillä.

Vuoden 2017 ensimmäinen neljännes oli globaalisti joukkolaina-ETF:lle paras tähän mennessä – uusia sijoituksia tuli niihin 44,5 miljardia dollaria. Blackrockin Euroopan-valikoimiin kuuluu nyt 86 joukkolaina-ETF:ää, joiden kautta voi sijoittaa kohdennetusti eri duraatioihin ja eri riskitasoilla.

EMEA-alueella iSharesin korkotuotteista vastaava johtaja Brett Olson: ”Tavoitteenamme on antaa joukkolainasijoittajille välineitä näkemystensä toteuttamiseen. Yhä useammat asiakkaat esittävät meille ideoitaan uusiksi tuotteiksi. Halu sijoittaa entistä kohdennetummin kuvastaa laajempaa muutosta kohti sijoittamista niin, että passiivisilla tuotteilla sijoitetaan aktiivisesti tavoitteiden saavuttamiseksi. Uskomme ETF:ien tulevan yhä tiukemmin osaksi sijoittajien – rahastojen ostajista joukkolainojen ostajiin – työkalupakkia ja ajoittain jopa joukkolainasijoitusten alustaksi.”

Chris Allen, eurooppalaisiin korkoinstrumentteihin sijoittava salkunhoitaja BlackRockista, sanoo: “Ennen joukkolaina-ETF:iä sijoittajat tavoittelivat näkemystensä mukaisesti alfaa sijoittamalla joukkolainoihin ja johdannaisiin. Koska joukkolaina-ETF:ien valikoima ja rahastojen koko on kasvanut, sijoittajien käytössä on nyt lisätyökalu, jonka avulla on mahdollista sijoittaa eri toimialoille kustannustehokkaasti. Lisäksi joukkolaina-ETF:istä saa päivittäin arvokasta tietoa rahavirroista, ja niiden avulla voi hallinnoida rahastojen lyhyen aikavälin sisään- ja ulosvirtauksia.”

Kolme pääkohtaa ETF-sijoittamisessa:

1. Kaikki sijoittaminen on aktiivista: Jokainen sijoittaja valitsee aktiivisesti ne välineet, joiden avulla hän toteuttaa sijoitusstrategiaansa, pyrkii saavuttamaan tuottotavoitteensa, hallitsee riskitasoja sekä hallinnoi kustannuksia. Koska salkkutasolla sijoittajat sijoittavat edelleen sekä aktiivisiin että indeksirahastoihin saavuttaakseen asetetut tuottotavoitteet, ETF:ien suosio osana aktiivisen sijoittamisen työkalupakkia kasvaa yhä.

2. Huomio vaikutuksissa: Sijoittajien kanssa käymämme keskustelut ovat muuttuneet – nyt niissä keskitytään analysoimaan joukkolaina-ETF:ien vaikutusta sijoitussalkkujen dynamiikkaan. Joukkolaina-ETF:t ovat osoittaneet arvonsa volatiileina aikoina, minkä takia monet sijoittajat ovat alkaneet perehtyä niihin ja ottaa ne osaksi sijoitussalkkujaan, usein yhdistämällä aktiivisia instrumentteja indeksituotteiden kanssa haluttujen tulosten aikaansaamiseksi.

3. Yksi tuote, monta käyttötarkoitusta: ETF:iä käytetään edelleen pitkien positioiden ottamiseen, mutta sijoittajat käyttävät ETF:iä myös yhä luovemmin. Institutionaaliset sijoittajat voivat yksinkertaistaa salkkujaan niiden avulla vaihtamalla suuren joukon arvopapereita ETF:ksi, tai sijoitusneuvojat voivat rakentaa hajautettuja ETF-pohjaisia salkkuja asiakkailleen.

Lue lisää ETF:istä iSharesin sivustolta tai katso 3-minuutin video täällä: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etQ-iJ3pT00

BlackRock launches pair of Dollar bond ETFs for European range

Thirst for granularity driven by investors looking to be ‘active with passive’

London, 17 May 2017: BlackRock has launched two new fixed income exchange traded funds (ETFs) providing investors with greater granularity in US bond exposures.

iShares $ Intermediate Credit Bond UCITS ETF (ICBU) invests in a subset of US investment grade bonds, with maturity dates between one and 10 years. The fund provides exposure to a broad array of investment grade corporate, sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-US agency bonds. The fund offers income generationpotential relative to US treasuries with similar maturities.

iShares $ TIPS 0-5 UCITS ETF (TIP5) invests in short-term Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and aims to provide an inflation hedge with lower interest rate risk, while offering growth potential. The bonds included in the underlying index have a duration ranging between zero and five years and are US dollar denominated.

The global bond ETF industry achieved its best quarter on record with $44.5bn inflows in Q1 2017[1]. BlackRock now offers 86 bond ETFs in Europe, offering granular exposures across duration and risk levels.

Speaking at the annual bond ETF media event in London last week, Brett Olson, Head of iShares Fixed Income EMEA at BlackRock, said; “Our aim is to empower investors when investing in the bond markets, and more and more clients are coming to us with ideas for product launches. This thirst for granularity is symptomatic of a broader shift among asset allocators towards ‘being active with passive’ to meet their desired goals.We expect bond ETFs to become more engrained as the tool investors – from funds buyers to bond buyers – look to form part, or in many cases the basis, of their bond allocations.”

Chris Allen, European Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at BlackRock, said “Before bond ETFs came along, cash bonds and derivatives were the main tools we had to translate our views into portfolio allocation and generate alpha. As the selection and size of bond ETFs has grown, we now have an additional tool to consider to cost-effectively allocate to sectors. In addition, they are an invaluable source of daily information on where money’s going, and a means of managing the short terms flows in and out of our mutual funds.”

Three main takeaways from the media event:

1. All investing is active. Every investor is actively choosing from a variety of tools to implement investment strategies, aim to achieve return targets, manage risk levels and control costs. On a portfolio level, as investors continue to combine active and index funds to create portfolios that achieve their intended outcomes, ETFs will increasingly become part of the ‘active investing’ toolbox.

2. A focus of portfolio implications: conversations with clients have evolved towards analysis on how bond ETFs affect the dynamics of their portfolios. The products have proved their worth through volatile periods in markets providing strong impetus for many investors to improve their level of understanding and incorporate them into portfolios, often blending active and indexed solutions to achieve their desired outcome.

3. One product, many applications: WhileETFs continue to be used for strategic long only positions, investors are being increasingly creative in their uses of ETFs – whether they are institutions simplifying their portfolios by exchanging a long list of securities for ETFs, or financial advisers building diversified ETF-based portfolios for their clients.

To learn more about how ETFs work,visit the education sectionof the iShares website.

