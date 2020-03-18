BlackRockilta kolme ultralyhyttä ESG-joukkolaina-ETF:ää

BlackRock ottaa askeleen eteenpäin aikeessaan tehdä vastuullisuudesta normi sijoittamisessa ja laajentaa vastuullisen sijoittamisen korko-ETF:ien valikoimaansa kolmella ultralyhyellä ympäristön, sosiaalisen vastuun ja hallintotavan (ESG) huomioivalla joukkolaina-ETF:llä.

Kolme uutta ETF-rahastoa ovat ESG-versioita olemassa olevista iShares UCITS ETF -rahastosta. Niiden kautta voi sijoittaa dollareissa, euroissa ja punnissa teollisuus- ja finanssitoimialalla toimivien yritysten ja julkisten palvelujen investointiluokan kiinteä- ja muuttuvakorkoisiin yrityslainoihin, joiden duraatio on erittäin lyhyt. ESG-kriteerien vuoksi rahastoista on suljettu pois sellaiset lainoja liikkeeseen laskevat yritykset, joiden liiketoiminta liittyy kiistanalaisiin aseisiin, ydinaseisiin, tavanomaisiin aseisiin, siviilien käyttöön tarkoitettuihin aseisiin, tupakkaan, aikuisviihteeseen, alkoholiin, uhkapeleihin, ydinvoimaan, geenimuunneltuihin organismeihin, öljyhiekkaan tai termiseen hiileen.

Brett Olson, BlackRockin iSharesin korkotuotteista EMEA-alueella vastaava johtaja sanoo: “Sijoittajat käyttävät iShares ETF:iä voidakseen sijoittaa epävarmassa markkinatilanteessa eri markkinoille nopeasti ja kustannustehokkaasti. Markkinaturbulenssi ei vaikuta vastuullisuuden merkityksen lisääntymiseen. Vastuullisen sijoittamisen ETF:iin on sijoitettu varoja globaalisti 14,3 miljardia dollaria* vuoden alusta lukien. Olemme sitoutuneet tarjoamaan sijoittajille sijoittamisen välineitä, joiden avulla voi rakentaa kestävän sijoitussalkun ja saavuttaa vastuullisuustavoitteensa”.

Kolme uutta ETF-rahastoa ovat:

iShares USD Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UEDD): Rahasto seuraa Markit iBoxx ESG USD Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort -indeksiä. Sen kulusuhde (TER) on 0,09 %.

iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (EUED): Rahasto seuraa Markit iBoxx ESG EUR Liquid Investment grade Ultrashort -indeksiä. Sen kulusuhde (TER) on 0,09 %

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UESD): Rahasto seuraa Markit iBoxx ESG GBP Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort -indeksiä. Sen kulusuhde (TER) on 0,09 %.

*Lähde: Nettoliiketoiminta vuoden alusta, tilanne 13.3.2020

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote riskivaroituksineen kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BlackRock launches Ultrashort bond ESG UCITS ETFs suite

Helsinki, 18 March: BlackRock has made further strides in its commitment to making sustainability its standard for investing by broadening its range of fixed income sustainable exchange traded funds (ETFs) with a suite of three ultrashort bond environmental, social and governance (ESG) products.

The three new funds are ESG equivalents of existing iShares UCITS ETFs and provide USD, EUR and GBP exposure to investment grade, very short duration fixed and floating corporates across industrials, utilities and financial companies. The ESG criteria explicitly excludes issuers involved in controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, conventional weapons, civilian firearms, tobacco, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, nuclear power, genetically modified organisms, oil sands and thermal coal.

Brett Olson, Head of Fixed income iShares EMEA at BlackRock says, “Investors are turning to iShares ETFs to access markets and make portfolio allocations quickly and cost-effectively amid market uncertainty, and the trend towards sustainability is weathering the turbulence. Global sustainable ETF industry have attracted $14.3bn* since the start of the year, and we remain committed to providing investors with the choice of investment tools to build resilient portfolios and meet sustainability goals.”

The three funds are:

iShares USD Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UEDD): tracks the Markit iBoxx ESG USD Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort index and carries a TER of 0.09%.

iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (EUED): tracks the Markit iBoxx ESG EUR Liquid Investment grade Ultrashort index and carries a TER of 0.09%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UESD): tracks the Markit iBoxx ESG GBP Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort index and carries a TER of 0.09%.

*Source: Year to date net new business as at 13 March 2020

Notes to editors

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.24 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on $7.43 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/19.

Important Information

Risk Warnings

Investment in the products mentioned in this document may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy. Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. You may not get back the amount originally invested. The value of investments involving exposure to foreign currencies can be affected by exchange rate movements. We remind you that the levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change.

BlackRock has not considered the suitability of this investment against your individual needs and risk tolerance. The data displayed provides summary information. Investment should be made on the basis of the relevant Prospectus which is available from the manager.

In respect of the products mentioned this document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described within. This document may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock.

Product Risks

iShares $ Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD (Dist)

Counterparty Risk, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

iShares $ Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF USD (Dist)

Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

iShares € Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD (Dist)

Counterparty Risk, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

iShares € Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF USD (Dist)

Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

iShares £ Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF GBP (Dist)

Counterparty Risk, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

iShares £ Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF GBP (Dist)

Concentration Risk, Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, Credit Bail in Risk

Description of Product Risks

Concentration Risk

Investment risk is concentrated in specific sectors, countries, currencies or companies. This means the Fund is more sensitive to any localised economic, market, political or regulatory events.

Counterparty Risk

The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Share Class to financial loss.

Liquidity Risk

Lower liquidity means there are insufficient buyers or sellers to allow the Fund to sell or buy investments readily.

Credit Bail in Risk

The issuer of a financial asset held within the Fund may not pay income or repay capital to the Fund when due. If a financial institution is unable to meet its financial obligations, its financial assets may be subject to a write down in value or converted (i.e. “bail-in”) by relevant authorities to rescue the institution.

Regulatory Information

This material is for distribution to Professional Clients (as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority or MiFID Rules) only and should not be relied upon by any other persons.

Issued by BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’), having its registered office at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, England, Tel +44 (0)20 7743 3000. For your protection, calls are usually recorded. BlackRock is a trading name of BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited. Please refer to the Financial Conduct Authority website for a list of authorised activities conducted by BlackRock.

In the event where the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without entering into an arrangement with the European Union which permits firms in the United Kingdom to offer and provide financial services into the European Union (“No Deal Brexit Event”), the issuer of this material is:

-BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited for all outside of the European Economic Area ; and

-BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. for in the European Economic Area,

however, prior to a No Deal Brexit Event and where a No Deal Brexit Event does not occur, BlackRock Advisor (UK) Limited will be the issuer.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.: Amstelplein 1, 1096 HA, Amsterdam, Tel: +31 020 549 – 5200, Trade Register No. 17068311. For more information, please see the website: www.blackrock.com. For your protection, telephone calls are usually recorded. BlackRock is a trading name of BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V..

iShares plc, iShares II plc, iShares III plc, iShares IV plc, iShares V plc, iShares VI plc and iShares VII plc (together ‘the Companies’) are open-ended investment companies with variable capital having segregated liability between their funds organised under the laws of Ireland and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Further information about the Fund and the Share Class, such as details of the key underlying investments of the Share Class and share prices, is available on the iShares website at www.ishares.com or by calling +44 (0)845 357 7000 or from your broker or financial adviser. The indicative intra-day net asset value of the Share Class is available at http:// deutsche-boerse.com and/or http://www.reuters.com. A UCITS ETF’s units / shares that have been acquired on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to the UCITS ETF itself. Investors who are not Authorised Participants must buy and sell shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees and additional taxes in doing so. In addition, as the market price at which the Shares are traded on the secondary market may differ from the Net Asset Value per Share, investors may pay more than the then current Net Asset Value per Share when buying shares and may receive less than the current Net Asset Value per Share when selling them.

For investors in Austria

The funds mentioned in this document are registered for public offer in Austria. The Sales Prospectuses for the Companies, Key Investor Information Document and other documents as well as the annual and semi-annual reports have been published in Austria and are available free of charge from UniCredit Bank AG Vienna Branch, Julius Tandler Platz 3, 1090 Vienna, Austria, the Austrian paying and information agent and are also available on the website www.ishares.at. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. The Companies intend to fulfil the requirements for treatment of all of their sub-funds as reporting funds. Therefore the Companies have an Austrian tax representative who calculates the Austrian Deemed Distributed Income figures once a year and files an electronic tax return with the Austrian Control Bank. However, it cannot be guaranteed that the requirements will be met in the future. The Companies reserve the right to give up the reporting fund status and to not undertake such tax filings

For investors in Belgium

Unless indicated otherwise, any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts copies of which can be obtained free of charge from the Fund’s Belgian Paying Agent (RBC Investors Services Belgium S.A. ,11 Place Rogier , B-1210 Brussels, Belgium). Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. Summary of Belgian tax information for private investors: the tax on stock exchange transactions (TSET) is due on every sale and purchase on the secondary market, concluded or executed in Belgium: 0.12% (max. 1.300 EUR per transaction) for distributing shares and 1,32%(max. 4.000 EUR per transaction) for accumulating shares. Dividends received from distributing iShares ETF are subject to the Belgian withholding tax of 30%. For iShares ETFs investing directly or indirectly more than 25 % in interest-bearing assets (no taxation should occur for funds investing less than 25% directly or indirectly in interest-bearing assets for holdings bought prior to 1 January 2018 and sold after this date,). For new holdings bought from 1 January 2018 investing directly or indirectly the rate is now more than 10% in interest-bearing assets. A 30 % tax applies (again, via a withholding or assessment notice) on the part of the amount corresponding to the so-called ‘interest component’ received (i.e. all the income deriving directly or indirectly, in the form of interest, capital gains or losses, from the return on assets invested in the debts), to the extent that this interest component relates to the period during which the beneficiary has held the shares.

For investors in Finland

The funds mentioned are registered for public distribution in Finland and are authorised by the Finanssivalvonta (Fiva), the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), in Finland. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. This document is strictly confidential and may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock.

For investors in France

Any subscription for shares in a sub-fund of one of the companies will be carried out according to the conditions specified in the full Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, the French Addendum and in the Supplements of Companies as the case may be. These documents can be obtained by contacting the paying agent of the Company: BNP Paribas Securities Services, 3 rue d’Antin, 75002 Paris, tel: 00 33 1 42 98 10 00 or by visiting the French part of the site www.iShares.eu. The companies are undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) governed by foreign laws and approved by the Financial Regulator in the home state as a UCITS complying with European regulations. The European Directive 2009/65/EC of July 13, 2009 on UCITS, as amended, establishes common rules in order to allow the cross-border marketing of UCITS which comply with it. This common foundation did not prohibit different methods of implementation. This is why a European UCITS may be marketed in France even though the activity of such scheme would not respect rules identical to those which govern the approval of this type of product in France. This sub fund has been authorized for marketing in France by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Please note that the distribution of shares of some sub funds of funds is not allowed in France. This document does not constitute an offer or a solicitation in relation to the shares of the funds.

For investors in Germany

The Sales Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document, as well as the annual and semi-annual reports are available free of charge from Commerzbank Kaiserplatz, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Companies intend to fulfil the prerequisites for treatment of their sub-funds as so-called “transparent funds” pursuant to §§ 2 and 4 of the German Investment Tax Act (Investmentsteuergesetz – InvStG). However, it cannot be guaranteed that the requirements will be met. The Companies reserve the right to give up the “transparent status” and to not undertake the necessary publications. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. Please note that important information about iShares VII funds is available in the current prospectus and other documents that can be obtained free of charge from the paying agent, Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany.

For investors in Ireland

This document is strictly confidential and may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock. With respect to funds that are registered for public offer in Ireland, important information on the Companies is contained in the relevant Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, and the most recent financial reports, which are available on our website www.iShares.com. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus.

For investors in Italy

Any application for shares in the funds is on the terms of the Prospectus for the Companies. The Shares of certain sub-funds in the Companies have been admitted to listing in Italy and are currently listed on the Mercato Telematico Fondi of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The list of the sub-funds listed in Italy, the Prospectus, of the Companies, the Documento di quotazione of the iShares funds, the latest annual and semi annual report of the Companies are published (i) on the Companies’ internet website at the address www.iShares.com (ii) on Borsa Italiana S.p.A’s website at the address www.borsaitalia.it. These documents are available for the public in Italian version with certification that such documents are a faithful translation of the original documents. Investors are entitled to receive free of charge, even at home, a copy of the above documents, upon written request forwarded to the Companies. For comprehensive information on the expenses charged to a fund and fees applicable to investors, see the Documento di quotazione and the Prospectus. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. Further information about the Fund and the Share Class, such as details of the key underlying investments of the Share Class and share prices, is available on the iShares website at www.ishares.com or by calling +44 (0)845 357 7000 or from your broker or financial adviser. The indicative intra-day net asset value of the Share Class is available at http://deutsche-boerse.com and/or http://www.reuters.com. Investors who are not Authorised Participants must buy and sell shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees and additional taxes in doing so. In addition, as the market price at which the Shares are traded on the secondary market may differ from the Net Asset Value per Share, investors may pay more than the then current Net Asset Value per Share when buying shares and may receive less than the current Net Asset Value per Share when selling them.

For investors in Luxembourg

The Companies have been notified to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in Luxembourg in order to market their shares for sale to the public in Luxembourg and the Companies are notified Undertaking in Collective Investment for Transferable Securities (UCITS). The Companies have not been listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, investors should contact their broker for further information. Investment is subject to the Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and all documents (the main/umbrella Prospectus, the Supplement[s], the latest and any previous annual and semi-annual reports of the Companies and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Companies) will be available in the Luxembourg, free of charge, from the offices of the Local Agent, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch 33, rue de Gasperich Howald – Hesperange L-2085 Luxembourg or by visiting the website on www.iShares.com. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus.

For investors in Spain

The funds mentioned are registered for public distribution in Spain.The sales Prospectus has been registered with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (‘CNMV’)). The funds which are registered in the official registry of the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) are iShares plc (registration number 801), iShares II plc (registration number 802) and iShares III plc (registration number 806), iShares IV plc (registration number 1402), iShares V plc (registration number 977), iShares VI plc (registration number 1091), iShares VII plc (registration number 886) and iShares (Lux) (registration number 905). The official registry, CNMV, must always be checked to see which sub funds of the funds mentioned are registered for public distribution in Spain. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts, copies of which can be obtained free of charge at www.iShares.es. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. This document contains products or services of BlackRock, Inc. (or affiliates thereof) that might be offered directly or indirectly within the Andorran jurisdiction, and it should not be regarded as solicitation of business in any jurisdiction including the Principality of Andorra.

For investors in Sweden

The Funds mentioned herein are registered for public distribution in Sweden and are authorised by Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Any application for shares in the funds is on the terms of the Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, for the Companies. Important information relating to the Companies is contained in the relevant Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and other documents, copies of which can be obtained free of charge from offices of the paying agent BlackRock (Netherlands) BV, Stockholm Filial Norrlandsgatan 16, 1 floor, SE-111 43 Stockholm, Sweden. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus.

For investors in Switzerland

This document is marketing material.

This document shall be exclusively made available to, and directed at, qualified investors as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act of 23 June 2006, as amended.

The iShares ETFs are domiciled in Ireland, Switzerland and/or Germany.

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG, Bahnhofstrasse 39, CH-8001 Zurich, is the Swiss Representative and State Street Bank International GmbH, Munich, Zurich Branch, Beethovenstrasse 19, CH-8002 Zürich, the Swiss Paying Agent for the foreign iShares ETFs registered in Switzerland. The Prospectus, the Prospectus with integrated fund contract, the Key Investor Information Document, the general and particular conditions, the Articles of Incorporation, the latest and any previous annual and semi-annual reports of the iShares ETFs domiciled or registered in Switzerland are available free of charge from BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Prospectus.

For investors in the UK

Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus.

Restricted Investors

This document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in the United States or Canada. This document is not aimed at persons who are resident in the United States, Canada or any province or territory thereof, where the companies/securities are not authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. The companies/securities may not be acquired or owned by, or acquired with the assets of, an ERISA Plan.

Index Disclaimers

The Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort Index referenced herein is the property of Markit Indices Limited and is used under license. The iShares ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by Markit Indices Limited.

Any research in this document has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no assurances are made as to their accuracy.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

© 2020 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, iSHARES, BUILD ON BLACKROCK and SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.



