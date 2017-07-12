BlackRockilta vaihtuvakorkoisten joukkolainojen ETF

12.7.2017 11:28 | BlackRock

BlackRock laajentaa korko-ETF-tuotteiden valikoimaansa uudella vaihtuvakorkoisten joukkolainojen ETF-rahastolla, joka on suunniteltu suojaamaan sijoituksia nousevilta koroilta.

iShares $ Floating Rate Bond UCITS ETF (FLOT) sijoittaa dollarimääräisiin vaihtuvakorkoisiin joukkolainoihin. Sijoittajat saavat näistä kuponkeja, jotka muuttuvat korkojen mukaan. Perinteisistä joukkolainoista taas maksetaan kiinteä kuponki. Rahaston kohdeindeksiin kuuluvat joukkolainat ovat investointiluokkaa tai parempia, ja niiden juoksuaika on korkeintaan viisi vuotta.

“Nousevien korkojen aiheuttama huoli on saanut monet sijoittajat harkitsemaan pitkien duraatioiden joukkolainoista poistumista. Uusi rahasto antaa sijoittajille mahdollisuuden leikata duraatiota ja suojata salkkujaan aikoina, jolloin korot nousevat”, sanoo BlackRock iSharesin korkostrategiasta EMEA-alueella vastaava johtaja Brett Pybus.

“Rahaston avulla sijoittajat voivat sijoittaa lyhytaikaisiin, laadukkaisiin vaihtuvakorkoisiin lainoihin, jotka ovat dollarimääräisiä ja tarjoavat lyhyisiin korkorahastoihin verrattuna houkuttelevaa tuottoa.”

Rahasto on fyysisesti replikoiva, eli se omistaa indeksin kohde-etuuksia. Rahaston kulusuhde on 0,10 %.

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BlackRock launches floating rate bond ETF

Fund aims to navigate rising interest rates.





London, 12 July 2017 – BlackRock has expanded its fixed income exchange traded fund (ETF) range with the launch of a floating rate bond fund, designed to protect investor portfolios against a rise in interest rates.

The iShares $ Floating Rate Bond UCITS ETF (FLOT) provides exposure to US dollar denominated floating rate bonds. Floating rate bonds offer coupons that adjust to reflect changes in interest rates, compared with traditional bonds which pay fixed coupons. Bonds held in the underlying index of the fund are rated investment grade or higher, and have a maturity of five years or less.

Brett Pybus, Head of iShares EMEA Fixed Income Strategy at BlackRock, commented:“Concerns about rising rates have prompted many investors to consider moving out of longer-duration bonds, this fund provides investors with a way to reduce duration and protect portfolios against periods of rising interest rates. The fund provides investors with exposure to short dated, high quality floating rate credit denominated in US dollars and offers an attractive yield compared with money market funds.

“Our focus continues to be on developing a broad and granular range of ETFs that help investors build precise and cost efficient portfolios, and this fund is testament to that.”

The fund is physically-replicating, meaning it holds the underlying securities of the index. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.10%.

